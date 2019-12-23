Miami County FOP, Victim Witness help local famileis

Della, 6, checks out one of the gifts that Santa left under her Christmas Tree during the Miami County FOP and Victim Witness gift delivery on Dec. 18.

Santa Claus and Miami County FOP members accept a donation check from Pru Schafer on behalf of the Miami County Democratic Party before hitting the road to deliver gifts.

Santa Claus and his helper along with members of Miami County FOP and Miami County Victim Witness prepare to deliver Christmas gifts on their annual deliver run.

Santa Claus gives a present to Landon during the Miami County FOP/Victim Witness delivery evening.

Santa gets a helping hand from Miami County Victim Witness helpers as they negotiate an icy sidewalk.

A youngster and her mom react to sighting Santa Claus.

Santa places gifts under the tree.

