Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Dec. 20

RESISTING ARREST: Ronald Hughes, 30, of Troy, was charged with resisting arrest.

THEFT: Dave Hissong, 46, of Vandalia, was charged with theft.

THEFT: An officer responded to Kohl’s and charged a subject with felony theft.

THEFT: An officer responded to Kohl’s and charged Christy Thornburg, 45, of Sidney, with misdemeanor theft.

Dec. 21

OVI: Matthew Harris, 32, of Anna, was charged with failure to control, OVI and child endangering in the area of the 68 mile marker northbound on I-75.

BURGLARY: Eastside Mini Mart’s burglar alarm dispatched officers to the business. A brick was thrown through a window of the business. Case pending.

BURGLARY: The BP gas station on 1590 W. Main St., was entered by force and a cash drawn was stolen. Suspects were identified by surveillance for both the BP and Eastside Mini Mart business.

Jordan Ferguson, 23, of Troy, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools and James Oburn, 22, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A report of criminal damage was reported at 190 Peters Avenue, Troy.

THEFT: An officer took a theft report at 75 Carriage Crossing Way.

THEFT: An officer responded to Meijer on a report of left. Stolen merchandise was returned.

Dec. 22

THEFT: A report of theft from Walmart was filed. Case pending.

THEFT: Around 1:23 a.m. two subject threw a cinder block through a window at JJ’s Lunchbox and stole the cash register. Case pending.