One injured in rollover accident on I-75

MIAMI COUNTY — One person sustained undetermined injuries from a single vehicle accident on northbound I-75 near Piqua around 3:24 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post dispatch center, a passenger, who has not been identified as of press time, was transported by Piqua medics to Upper Valley Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Troopers responded to mile marker 79 on northbound I-75 on a report of a 2000 Cadillac Eldorado single roll-over accident and found the car on its rooftop at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday morning. There were two occupants in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The driver, Steven Evans, of Liberty Twp. in Butler County, was not listed as an injured occupant. A complete report was not available as of press time.

