Ways to recycle, repurpose live Christmas trees

MIAMI COUNTY — Residents of Miami County have several options when it comes to disposing of their old, live Christmas trees.

For some cities and villages, including Troy, Piqua and Covington, Christmas tree refuse pickup is available on regular trash days. Residents may put their trees curbside — after taking off any lights, ornaments, or other decorations — alongside their regular trash.

“We have a truck that comes and takes them and delivers them to our compost facility (on Dye Mill Road),” Linda Johnston, clerk at Troy’s Central Service and Maintenance Facility, said about the City of Troy’s pickup protocol.

Johnston said the trees collected from curbs within the city will be ground up and used to create mulch. The end product is then used for various projects throughout Troy and is also available for purchase to residents.

Tree pickup in Troy will last until the end of January and possibly into February, Johnston said, depending on any snowfall occurrences, as snow plowing would take precedence.

In Tipp City, Rumpke will retrieve Christmas tree refuse during the first two weeks of January, as part of residents’ regular trash day.

Pleasant Hill residents are asked to call ahead to schedule Rumpke Christmas tree pickup at 1-800-828-8171.

All Miami County residents are also able to drop off Christmas trees, free of charge, at the Miami County Transfer station, located at 2200 N. County Road 25A. For answers to any questions, call the Transfer Station at 937-440-5653.

Some villages have yet to announce specific tree pickup schedules, so residents may call their city/village office for specific information in the coming weeks.

For those who are more creatively inclined, there are a few DIY ideas for which those old Christmas trees may be used.

Coasters and trivets can be made by taking a miter saw or hacksaw to the trunk of a Christmas tree.

For those with a lake or pond on their property, dumping the tree into a body of water provides a natural and decomposing habitat for fish, and will also attract algae for them to eat.

And, perhaps more obviously, old Christmas trees may be cut up to provide firewood for those with a fireplace or pit.

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com.

