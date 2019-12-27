Stillwater Crossing work under way

Construction is under way for Stillwater Crossing in West Milton. The development, located just west of West Milton, bordering the Stillwater River, St. Rt. 571, and Iddings Road, will include 80 cottages built by the Randall Residence. The finished site will also include approximately 34 Ryan homes, a service station, and a medical facility with doctor’s offices. Randall Residence currently operates a facility on Co. Rd. 25-A in Tipp City.

Construction is under way for Stillwater Crossing in West Milton. The development, located just west of West Milton, bordering the Stillwater River, St. Rt. 571, and Iddings Road, will include 80 cottages built by the Randall Residence. The finished site will also include approximately 34 Ryan homes, a service station, and a medical facility with doctor’s offices. Randall Residence currently operates a facility on Co. Rd. 25-A in Tipp City. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_122719mju_milton_development.jpg Construction is under way for Stillwater Crossing in West Milton. The development, located just west of West Milton, bordering the Stillwater River, St. Rt. 571, and Iddings Road, will include 80 cottages built by the Randall Residence. The finished site will also include approximately 34 Ryan homes, a service station, and a medical facility with doctor’s offices. Randall Residence currently operates a facility on Co. Rd. 25-A in Tipp City.