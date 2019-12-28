Deputies step up patrols for holidays

Staff report

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies this weekend and New Year’s holiday for a combined 46 hours of overtime, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

The additional deputies will be targeting high crash roadways and roadways that have high rates of OVI arrests, he said. According to Duchak, the deputies will be strictly enforcing all of Ohio’s traffic statutes with a zero tolerance for violators.

“A primary goal will be to remove alcohol and drug impaired drivers from county roadways,” Duchak said. “There is usually an increase in alcohol consumption over the holidays, which combined with driving can be deadly. Deputies are hoping to curb auto crashes with the deployment of extra deputies on various days and at various time frames throughout the holiday season. If one chooses to drink this holiday season, please have a designated driver.”

The extra traffic enforcement effort is being made possible through a grant the sheriff’s office received this year from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The grant funds the overtime for the deputies and pays some fuel costs. For more information on the enforcement efforts visit www.nhtsa.gov.

“My staff and I wish all county residents a very safe and happy New Year,” Duchak said.