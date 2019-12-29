Warrant service leads to standoff

TROY — An attempt to serve an arrest warrant for a misdemeanor charge was called off when Troy police determined the risk to the subjects involved and the public was too great late Saturday evening.

During an attempt to serve the warrant at a home on East Canal Street around 7:30 p.m., officers observed a male subject matching the description of Phillip Smith , for whom the warrant was issued, inside the home. Officers then observed the subject retrieve a rifle and begin walking around inside the home.

After nearly an hour, it was determined the warrant was for the arrest of an individual and did not include orders to enter the home. According to Capt. Shawn McKinney, the warrant was for a misdemeanor violation, not a felony. Officers were unable to positively determinet it was Smith inside the home. Officers then determined it was in the best interest to disband police presence to deescalate the situation.

Officers attempted to coax the man to to surrender, as Miami County 9-1-1 Dispatch determined the issuance of the warrant was for misdemeanor charges of failure to appear out of Miami County Juvenile Court.

McKinney told a family member who was waiting nearby, the subject inside was “exercising his Constitutional right to remain inside his home” as officers did not have a warrant to enter the home.

Canal Street was blocked in both directions, as well as an alley behind the home, until the scene was cleared around 8:30 p.m.

During the incident, attempts were made by police and family members to get the subject to come outside and surrender. There was reportedly at least one other person, a female, also in the home.

McKinney said that it is possible that further charges could be filed, not only against the subject of the warrant, but also against anyone inside the home who may have been harboring the subject.

Troy police block a portion of East Canal Street on Saturday during a stand-off situation. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_122819mju_tdp_standoff.jpg Troy police block a portion of East Canal Street on Saturday during a stand-off situation.

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

