Nita Niekamp named UVMC 2019 Employee of the Year

TROY – Nita Niekamp, a staff nurse in cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, was named the UVMC Employee of the Year during the Employee and Silver Anniversary Club Open House on Dec. 11.

Tom Parker, UVMC president, announced Niekamp’s selection. She has been an employee in cardiopulmonary rehabilitation since November 2016.

Coworkers who nominated Niekamp said she is quick to take on new tasks and share her knowledge and experiences with patients and coworkers.

“Nita is an asset to our program. She has taken a lead role organizing pulmonary referrals and following up with physicians,” a co-worker said. “She spends time educating patients one on one about their heart disease and shares a varied and wide range of knowledge.”

Niekamp and her husband Louis have four children and three grandchildren. She lives in Anna.

Among employees recognized for years of service were:

• 45 years: Mary Hensley

• 40 years: Sandra Stine, Joann Liddy, Linda Rutschilling, Jane Hess

• 35 years: Ronald Holmes, Kimberly Gaskill

• 30 years: Timothy Snider, Mary Sutton, Diane Statzer, Susan Becker, Gayle Beard, Carla Kendall, Kerry Hill, Joseph Hilleary, Louisa Bartolotta, Kathy Ward, Tracy Gunnerman,

• 25 years: Ceridwen Shellabarger, Sonya Fox, Tori Hite, Cynthia Fair, Carol Parker, Judy Pelaston, Mark Smith, Susan Wick, Michelle Beyke, Shanda Gostomsky, and Jane Shook.

Provided photo Nita Niekamp, left, is congratulated by Tom Parker, UVMC president.