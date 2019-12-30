Miamisburg man charged with felony vehicular assault

MIAMI COUNTY —The driver who caused a two-car accident last June was arraigned on one count of third-degree felony aggravated vehicular assault and first-degree misdemeanor OVI in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Gregory M. Brown, 39, of Miamisburg, appeared by video for the arraignment with Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding. Brown entered a plea of not guilty.

Brown’s bond remained at $10,000 cash or surety for both counts. If released, Brown is to abide by set conditions through pre-trial services. A pre-trial was set for Jan. 6.

If convicted, Brown could face nine to 36 months in prison, a $10,000 fine and a driver’s license suspension from two to 10 years.

According to lab results, Brown’s blood alcohol level was 0.139 percent. Ohio’s legal limit is 0.08.

On June 26, around 5:30 p.m., a black Mini Cooper driven by Brown, 38, was northbound on County Road 25-A near WACO Field weaving in and out of traffic when he first struck the curb then crossed over into the southbound lane. He then struck a 2002 gray Chevy Silverado driven by Donald Neikirk, 66, of Tipp City, head-on.

Both Brown and Neikirk were taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash was investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

