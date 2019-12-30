Robin Oda sworn-in as Troy mayor

TROY — Council chambers was packed full of supporters Monday as the city of Troy ushered in its first-ever female mayor and several new members of city council at City Hall. .

Robin Oda, 59, took the oath of office as mayor, the first female elected to the position in the city’s history. She follows former Mayor Michael Beamish’s historic four consecutive terms of service in the city’s history as well. Her term officially begins on Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2024.

Supporters from Oda’s church and neighbors stopped for handshakes and children also stopped to pose for pictures and a hug after she signed the oath of office.

“I’m ready to hit the ground running. I’m excited, I’m nervous, but looking forward to getting to work and figuring out what our new normal is with this new council,” said Oda, who said one thing she is looking forward to is meeting with business owners, not only in downtown, but throughout the city.

“I want the whole city of Troy to feel included, not just the downtown, but the entire community,” Oda said. “The city has been left in good shape so I don’t feel like I have to come in and fix a bunch of stuff.”

Following the oath, Oda thanked Beamish for his generosity as the city transitions to new leadership both in the mayor’s office and council as a whole.

“Thank you so very much for your graciousness in the last several months, showing me the ropes, telling me what I need to expect — the good, the bad, the ugly — all of that. You’ve been so gracious in making this transition and I’m incredibly thankful and I wish you the best,” Oda said.

Oda just returned on Sunday from visiting her daughter Kelli Spellman and her husband Joe and their grandson Joshua at the U.S. Naval base located in Yokosuka, Japan. Her husband Scott used Facetime and the city’s live link to share the ceremony with their family members, including Maggie and Alex Lyon of Wilmington, Del., and Tyler and Grace Oda and their daughter Eliza.

Law director Grant Kerber administered the oath of office to city auditor John Frigge for a four-year term and the nine-member city council for two-year terms. City council members include new president of council William Lutz, a former at-large councilman; new First Ward councilman Zachary Allen; Sixth Ward councilman Jeff Schilling; and at-large councilman William Rozell. Lynne Snee returned to city council as an at-large councilwoman and previously served on council.

Incumbent council members include Second Ward, John Terwilliger, Third Ward, John Schweser; Fourth Ward, Bobby Phillips; Fifth Ward, William Twiss; and at-large councilman, Todd Severt.

Kerber also noted at-large councilman William Rozell was a third generation Troy City Council member. Rozell’s grandfather Richard Gardner served from 1947-1956 on council and as president of council for three years. Rozell’s mother Mary Katherine Rozell served on council from 1974-1977.

The new council will hold their first meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 6.

Auditor, council members take oath of office

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

