Miami County Commissioners approve water, sewer increases

Commissioners approve appropriations
The Miami County Commissioners formally adopted appropriations for the year 2020 during the board’s meeting on Thursday, Dec. 26. The approval is based upon projections of estimated revenue, carryover balance, and anticipated expenditures in the coming year of 2020, according to a press release from the board’s office. The appropriations process is the second step in the county’s budgeting process and allows elected officials and department heads to proceed with their operational spending plans in the new year.
The approved general fund appropriations for 2020 are $39,936,106.02. The 2020 general fund revenues are projected to be $29,872,092.30, which the board’s office stated is historically a “very conservative figure established by the county budget commission.”
Included in the approved 2020 appropriations is the Miami County Courthouse plaza improvement project; operations and staffing for new security screening at the courthouse and Miami County Safety Building; county telephone replacement, including hardware and networking; surveillance and locking system upgrades at the Miami County Jail, Incarceration Facility, and Sheriff’s Training Center; and operations and staffing of a newly established, state-mandated Miami County Common Pleas Court Adult Probation Department, as the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction will be removing its Adult Parole Authority staff support to county common pleas court probation departments.
All of the projects have been planned for with money set aside to complete these projects with no increase in taxes. The approved figure also includes a 3 percent raise in general fund salary accounts for all non-union county employees, as well as an extra pay, a 27th pay period for the year, and an increase for rising insurance costs. The county employee salary increases are possible because of the conservative operations by the elected officials, department managers, and the county’s dedicated employees.
The amount of revenue the county is anticipating is dependent on sales tax, property tax, fees, and what Miami County will receive from the state of Ohio.
“The commissioners would like to again thank the Miami County management team of elected officials and department heads who have worked cohesively to manage their tight budgets to show the least effect on county services,” the press release stated. “Today’s action will maintain Miami County’s standing in the financial markets and more importantly in the eyes of our citizens. For that, the commissioners are grateful to each and every one of them.”
The 2020 appropriations for all county funds, including the general fund, total $105,340,860.16. The 2020 projected revenues for all county funds, including the general fund, total $93,786,677.64.
MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Board of Miami County Commissioners approved increases to the county’s water and sewer rates to reflect increases made by the municipalities from which the county receives those services.
The largest increase will be to the county’s sanitary sewer customers in the area of Piqua and Fletcher. The city of Piqua is nearing the end of the increases the Piqua City Commission approved in 2017, which were increases to the water rates by 10 percent and increases to the wastewater rates by 20 percent for four years beginning with 2017 and ending with 2020.
Based upon rate increases from the following municipalities, Miami County Sanitary Engineering is raising their rates as follows:
Miami County water customers:
• Tipp City (Deercliff): 8 percent increase on base rate only
• Clark County (Brandt/Phoneton): 3 percent increase on base rate only
Miami County sewer customers:
• Troy: 3 percent increase on base rate only
• Piqua (including Fletcher): 20 percent increase on base rate only
• Clark County (Brandt/Phoneton): 3 percent increase on base rate only
Also during their meeting, the commissioners approved collective bargaining agreements between the Miami County Sheriff and the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association Bargaining Unit A, which includes corrections officers and administrative employees; between the Miami County Sheriff and the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council, Inc. Bargaining Unit B, which includes sheriff’s office deputies; and between the Miami County Communication Center and the the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council, Inc. Bargaining Unit, which includes telecommunicators.
The collective bargaining agreements include raises of 3 percent for three years for the union employees under those bargaining agreements, which also reflects the 3 percent raises the commissioners approved for all non-union county employees in the county’s 2020 appropriations.
Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, as well as each of the commissioners, commented on the ease of this year’s collective bargaining negotiations.
“Contract negotiations went very well,” Duchak said, saying the agreements were “fair and equitable.”
At the end of the commissioners’ meeting, the commissioners commented on the county’s workforce and the pay increases, with commissioner Ted Mercer saying the county is trying to reflect the market when it comes to paying its employees.
“One of our greatest assets is our workforce,” Mercer said. Commissioner Greg Simmons reiterated appreciative comments about the county’s employees.
Commissioner Jack Evans also commented on how smoothly the negotiations went, saying, “The union recognized what is fair and equitable.”
Also during the commissioners’ meeting, they approved awarding the Croft Mill Road Bridge No. 0.37 replacement project to Brumbaugh Construction, Inc., as well as approved executing the contract and issuing a notice to proceed. The cost is not to exceed $1,109,943, which is below the engineer’s estimated cost for the project. The project is 100 percent federally funded. The Croft Mill Road Bridge No. 0.37 is an existing painted steel truss bridge that will be replaced with a galvanized steel truss bridge.
