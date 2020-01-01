Rotary presents Pride of Workmanship awards

PIQUA — Five exemplary Piqua employees were honored as recipients of the 2019 Cheryl Stiefel-Francis Pride of Workmanship awards at a recent Piqua Rotary Club meeting. Chairman Randi Pearson indicated there have been nearly 100 individuals who’ve received this award since its inception locally in 1999.

“The (Pride of Workmanship) program actually originated in 1975 at a Rotary club meeting in Australia,” explained Pearson. “The objectives of that original program were to a) promote vocational service; b) encourage pride of workmanship in all vocations; and c) provide an opportunity for Rotary to be involved in the community, particularly the business community.”

Members and guests were told the Pride of Workmanship program is “not a competition but rather a recognition of individual achievement and commitment.”

Engraved plaques were presented to the following recipients:

• Pam Miller, life enrichment coordinator at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living facility of Piqua, nominated by Rotarian Sharon Semanie for “her infectious personality and compassionate spirit, which shines each and every day on the job.” Pam’s mantra “residents always come first” is reciprocated by their “love for her infectious smile and engaging personality.”

• Jerry “Cricket” Andress of Anderson’s Tree Tech and Piqua Country Club, was nominated by Rotarian Steve Staley. “His (Jerry’s) friendly demeanor and infectious smile endears him to all his customers. He takes great pride in his job … always courteous and respectful.”

• Brittany Meyer, cafeteria worker for AVI Food Technologies at Edison State Community College. She was nominated by Rotarian Doug Stilwell who describes Brittany as “one of the most energetic people I’ve every seen. Each task is met with enthusiasm and pride.”

• Kyle Chapman, a caregiver at Brookdale Piqua assisted living facility, nominated by Rotarian Kazy Hinds. “She (Kyle) always has a smile and caring attitude not only for the residents but also their families. She is loyal, dependable and always goes that extra mile.”

• Janet Koon, owner of Rocket Cleaners, who has been in the business for 28 years along with her husband, Bill. Nominated by Rotarian George Atkinson, Janet “demonstrates a kind, friendly welcoming attitude and makes all her customers feel appreciated and special typically greeting them by their first name when they walk in the door.”

In closing, Pearson extended personal congratulations to the award winners and noted, “You can be proud that you have been singled out by an employer, a client, a fellow employee or a customer for your outstanding approach, attitude, dedication and commitment to your job.”

The Piqua Rotary Club has been in existence since January 1915 and is part of an international service organization with 34,000 community-based clubs in over 200 countries with 1.2 million members. Thoughtout the world Rotarians are instrumental in supporting education and job training, providing clean water, combatting hunger and improving health and sanitation conditions in developing countries. Perhaps the most notable initiative is the Polio Plus program launched in 1985. Since its inception more than two billion children worldwide have received the oral polio vaccine helping Rotary’s global campaign to eradicate polio.