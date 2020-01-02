Bravo completes internship with museum

TROY — Alicia Bravo recently completed her second summer of internship at the the Overfield Tavern Museum.

Bravo grew up in Troy and in Vero Beach, Fla., and is the daughter of Alexandre and Martha Bravo.

During her internship, Bravo worked with Chris Manning, the museum’s curator, to update and digitize the museum’s inventory and learn the duties of a docent. Her internship is in keeping with the museum’s educational mission to provide visitors with an authentic sense of pioneer life in Troy.

Bravo is a sophomore at St. John’s College in Annapolis, Md., where her studies of the books of Western civilization include the foundational works of philosophy, literature, history, political science, theology, economics, music, mathematics, and laboratory sciences.

Manning said he, along with the board of trustees, look forward to her continued volunteer work in the coming year.

Since 1966, the Overfield Tavern Museum has been dedicated to raising awareness of local frontier life during the first quarter of the 19th century. An example of Federal architecture built in 1808 in west-central Ohio, the nonprofit museum houses authentic early 19th-century furniture, tableware and utensils. In addition to safekeeping the collections of early Troy families, the board strives to use them to give local residents an authentic sense of pioneer life in Troy.