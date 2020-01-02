UVMC welcomes first baby of 2020

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center’s first baby of 2020 was welcomed at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Warner Battiston was born to mother Danielle and father Ken Battiston, of Troy. He weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

Warner joins one older sister, Ernesta, 3.

“It’s definitely a big change for her,” Danielle said. “She loves baby dolls, so we got her some of the little diapers, so she can change diapers while we change diapers and she can feed while we feed. So, hopefully that works for her.”

The Battistons said due to it being flu season, Ernesta is unable to visit baby Warner in the hospital and will have to await his arrival at home with family.

“She did get to see him this morning on FaceTime, and she was so excited,” Danielle said. “Which is a good thing because she was convinced it was a girl.”

Danielle said the family chose to be surprised, opting to wait until birth to find out the baby’s sex.

The Battistons hope to be released from the hospital and reunited with Ernesta by Saturday.

“It’s kind of funny, the difference between the first and second one,” Ken said. “With the first, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, let’s stay here as long as we can,’ but with the second one, we’re like, ‘Alright, let’s just go home.’”

Ken and Danielle Battison of Troy welcomed their son Warner into the world on Thursday morning. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_010220mju_uvmc_1stbaby.jpg Ken and Danielle Battison of Troy welcomed their son Warner into the world on Thursday morning. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

