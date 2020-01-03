County queen competes at state

COLUMBUS — Miami County Fair queen Katie Robinson took to the stage once again Thursday, this time representing the county at the 2020 Ohio Fair Managers Association’s Ohio Fair’s Queen Pageant.

Seventy-nine 0ther fair queens from across the state joined Robinson, a 2019 Troy High School graduate. While Robinson did not make it into the finals at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, she said she enjoyed the whole experience.

“Everyone here is so friendly. You have a bond, you’re like family even though you’ve only met some of them 48 hours ago,” said Robinson, a freshman studying marketing at the University of Cincinnati.

Robinson said she made several new friends during the dress rehearsal and interviews. She said she also learned an important lesson she will carry on into adulthood while participating.

“Just be who you are is what I’ve learned and heard,” Robinson said.

Robinson said she decided to participate in the Miami County Fair’s pageant because her mom, Lori, and a cousin both were previous fair queens.

A member of the Leprechaun’s’s 4-H Club, Robinson said she has still projects in the county fair, such as cooking and sewing. She said by being the county fair queen, she also wanted to be an example of what you can do if you put in the effort.

“I wanted the girls in my 4-H club to be able to look up to me and say their president is queen,” Robinson said. “That if I can do it, so can they.”

Robinson, also the daughter of Scott Robinson of Troy, said during the fair she also enjoyed being a representative of the 4-H organization, and “being that friendly face” strolling the grounds.

The Ohio Fair’s queen will be named Saturday afternoon at the convention.

Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today Lori Robinson straightens her daughter’s crown during the Ohio Fair’s Queen Pageant on Thursday evening. Katie Robinson, the Miami County Fair queen, participated in the annual contest at the 2020 Ohio Fair Managers Association’s Convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center along with 79 other young ladies from across the state. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_Katie1.jpg Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today Lori Robinson straightens her daughter’s crown during the Ohio Fair’s Queen Pageant on Thursday evening. Katie Robinson, the Miami County Fair queen, participated in the annual contest at the 2020 Ohio Fair Managers Association’s Convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center along with 79 other young ladies from across the state. Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today Lori Robinson straightens her daughter’s crown during the Ohio Fair’s Queen Pageant on Thursday evening. Katie Robinson, the Miami County Fair queen, participated in the annual contest at the 2020 Ohio Fair Managers Association’s Convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center along with 79 other young ladies from across the state. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_Katie2.jpg Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today Lori Robinson straightens her daughter’s crown during the Ohio Fair’s Queen Pageant on Thursday evening. Katie Robinson, the Miami County Fair queen, participated in the annual contest at the 2020 Ohio Fair Managers Association’s Convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center along with 79 other young ladies from across the state. The 2019 Miami County Fair queen, Katie Robinson of Troy, stands among the other 79 contestants Thursday in the Ohio Fair’s Queen Pageant at the 2020 Ohio Fair Managers Association’s Convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_Allqueens.jpg The 2019 Miami County Fair queen, Katie Robinson of Troy, stands among the other 79 contestants Thursday in the Ohio Fair’s Queen Pageant at the 2020 Ohio Fair Managers Association’s Convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center

Robinson among 80 fair queens in pageant