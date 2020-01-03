Area briefs

Trustees to meet

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — The Newton Township Trustees will be holding their reorganizational meeting for 2020 on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m. at the township building, which is located at 210 W. Walnut Street, Pleasant Hill.

Diabetes program offered

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for six months after participants graduate. The class will be held on Wednesdays from 6-7:15 p.m. at YMCA’s Robinson Branch in Troy beginning Jan. 29.

This program is made possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Donn Craig at 440-9622 or d.craig@miamicountyymca.net.

Taekwondo classes set

TIPP CITY — Taekwondo classes for ages 7 to adult will be offered beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28 for 16 weeks at the Tipp Monroe Community Services Building. Taekwondo is a Korean martial art and is an excellent form of physical exercise, mental conditioning and self-defense. It is known for its dynamic kicking and hand techniques and its positive effect on those who study it.

The following classes, taught by Patrick Jacobs, are available:

• Beginner/Intermediate: (new students 7 years and up) beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6:30- 7:15 p.m. for 16 Tuesdays (no class March 24).

• Advanced students: (all ages) beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7:15- 8:15 p.m. (no class March 24). This advanced class will include free sparing, board breaks and weapons training.

There is a charge of $168 for residents and $175 for non-residents. Additional family members are $88 for residents and $95 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required. Register and pay online at tmcomservices.org.

Additional cost for uniforms and belt rank fees are paid to the instructor. Loose workout attire can be worn until uniforms have been purchased.

Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.

Seniors take driving course

TIPP CITY — Mike Sincoff an instructor from AARP presented a Smart Drivers Course to the Tipp City Seniors Inc. during their weekly luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 2. The course was a four-hour course that went over traffic laws, safety and vehicles.