Area briefs

Carey named board president

LOSTCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees held an organizational meeting on Jan. 2.

Eric Carey was elected president and Darrell Davis as vice president. Walter Pemberton is the township fiscal officer.

The regular meetings for Lostcreek Township will be held the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Special meeting notices will be posted at township building in Casstown.

The annual financial report has been completed and is available for review at the township building in Casstown by contacting the fiscal officer.

Financial report available

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — The 2019 fiscal year for Elizabeth Township has closed. The 2019 Annual Financial Reports are available for public viewing at the township office. Call Mary Ann Mumford at 335-1920 to schedule a time to view the reports.

Society to meet

TROY — The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Gretchen Hawk, executive director of the WACO Air Museum, will present a program about the history of the WACO Aircraft Company, a Troy company that was the leading manufacturer of civilian airplanes in the 1920s and 1930s.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For information, contact The Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

Taekwondo classes set

TIPP CITY — Taekwondo classes for ages 7 to adult will be offered beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28 for 16 weeks at the Tipp Monroe Community Services Building. Taekwondo is a Korean martial art and is an excellent form of physical exercise, mental conditioning and self-defense. It is known for its dynamic kicking and hand techniques and its positive effect on those who study it.

The following classes, taught by Patrick Jacobs, are available:

• Beginner/Intermediate: (new students 7 years and up) beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6:30- 7:15 p.m. for 16 Tuesdays (no class March 24).

• Advanced students: (all ages) beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7:15- 8:15 p.m. (no class March 24). This advanced class will include free sparing, board breaks and weapons training.

There is a charge of $168 for residents and $175 for non-residents. Additional family members are $88 for residents and $95 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required. Register and pay online at tmcomservices.org.

Additional cost for uniforms and belt rank fees are paid to the instructor. Loose workout attire can be worn until uniforms have been purchased.

Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.