Pet of the Week

Meet Lyric

Hi my name is Lyric. I was picked up because I was hit by a car. I sought medical care right away and unfortunately I had a severe injury to my back leg. My back leg unfortunately had to be amputated because of the severity of the injury. I have been in great care in a foster home to get back on my paws and healthy. Let me tell you only having three legs hasn’t slowed me down. All I want is for someone to love me so I can love them back. Here are some more interesting things about me: I am house trained and crate trained and I love to snuggle. Unfortunately I don’t do well with cats. If I would go to a home with other dogs, they would need to be non-dominant. A fenced yard or someone dedicated to taking me out on a leash is a must. Again me missing a leg does not slow me down! I love to be loved on. I love to lay on the couch, and I am super sweet. If after reading my story, you’re interested in adopting me, come to the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy to fill out an application. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.