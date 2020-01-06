Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Dec. 30.

ASSAULT: Katerina Bohannon, 27, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree felony vehicular assault.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Lillian Biggs, 28, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree felony breaking and entering from an incident reported on Dec. 22. She was also charged with criminal trespass from an incident on Dec. 27.

ASSAULT: Steven Downing II, 32, of Troy, was charged with second-degree felony assault.

Dec. 31

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Steve Corral, 21, of Troy, was charged with criminal damaging.

Jan. 1

OVI: Jordan Schwartz, 23, of Tipp City, was cited for OVI, open container and operating a vehicle with one headlight. His blood alcohol level was 0.185 percent.

Jan. 2

COUNTERFEITING: Alexis Evans, 36, of Anna, was charged with fourth-degree felony counterfeiting and criminal trespass.

THEFT: Robert Rodeffer, 46, of Troy, was charged with theft.

WEAPONS: Austin Kirby, 22, of Troy, was charged with weapon under the influence.

Jan. 3

THEFT: A report of medication that was either lost or stolen was filed in the 600 block of South Clay Street.

ASSAULT: Wilton Brower, 32, of Troy, was cited for assault in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

Jan. 4

THEFT: An officer responded to Kohl’s on a report of theft. Charity Turner, 38, of Piqua, was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched for a theft at Lowe’s. Raymond McGonigal, 35, of Dayton, was located at Ruby Tuesday and arrested for theft and unlawful restraint.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: McKayla Hendrix, of Troy, 22, was cited for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Jan. 5

POSSESSION: A traffic stop on West Market and Dorset Road was conducted at 12:15 a.m. The driver, Benjamin Kersey, 21, of Troy, was arrested for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and drug abuse instrument.

FIGHTING: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of South Crawford Street for a male subject injured from a fight. Four subjects were cited for disorderly conduct for fighting in public. Bradley Sheets, 21, of Troy, Tyree McCoy, 27, of Covington, Bradley Hutton, 27, of Anna, Matthew Carr, 27, of Troy, were all charged in the incident.

DISORDERLY: Clifton Grier Jr., 32, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Jan. 6

OPEN CONTAINER: Cedrick Garcia, 22, of Dayton, was cited for open container in the 1200 block of Long Street.