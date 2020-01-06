Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 2

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 4000 block of State Route 55, Casstown, on a theft report.

ASSAULT: Dominic Wenrick, 20, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with second-degree felony assault.

MENACING: Alondo Redd, 26, of Dayton, was charged with menacing.

Jan. 3

CHILD INCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to the 8900 block of West State Route 185, Newberry Twp., in reference to child abuse incident around 8:30 a.m. Upon further investigation, the young boy woke up from a bad dream and could not locate his parents. The grandfather was using the restroom at the time and the boy ran to a next door neighbor’s house. No charges will be filed at this time.

Jan. 4

FOUND FIREARM: A deputy responded to the 7900 block of Windham Drive, Bethel Twp., on a report of a found firearm. The firearm ended up being a Crosman CO2 six shot revolver. The pistol was entered into the property room.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A resident in the 8000 block of State Route 55, Union Twp., reported an aggressive pitbull dog was in the area. The dog was not found.

OVI: Robert Spence, 54, of Greenville, was cited for OVI refusal, seat belt and failure to signal a turn in the area of West State Route 36 and Buckneck Road, Bradford.

Jan. 5

WARRANT: Joseph Jordan was arrested for an active warrant out of Dayton in the area of Upper Valley Medical Center.

MENTAL HEALTH ISSUE: A Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 1500 block of Barnhart Road on a report of a woman locked outside her home. The female called the Troy Fire Department and advised there were members of a cartel inside the home.

The deputy responded to the residence. Once the door was unlocked by a locksmith, the deputy walked through the home with a witness. All areas of the home were checked including closets, bathrooms and under the beds. The deputy left the scene, which was cleared. The female subject continued to call the fire department in a hostile manner and hung up multiple times. The deputy left a message on the female subject’s voicemail to stop calling the fire department directly and to only call in the case of an emergency.

Jan. 6

THEFT: Tommy Rowley, 21, of Tipp City, was charged with fourth-degree felony theft from a Dec. 26 incident.