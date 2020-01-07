Robinson Fund announces 2019 grant awards

MIAMI COUNTY — The Robinson Fund announces all distributions for the year 2019. The Robinson Fund distributed $596,375.00 to 18 different non-profit organizations including education, heath and welfare and other civic organizations.

A complete list of grant recipients is as follows; American Red Cross, Think TV, Miami County YMCA, Lincoln Community Center, Troy Civic Theatre, Troy Strawberry Festival, Peter E. Jenkins Sculpture Project, Dream Builders, Future Begins Today, Troy City School Stadium Project, Troy Fire Department, Miami County Dental Clinic, Pink Ribbon Girls, Miami County Animal Shelter, Waco Learning Center, Troy Elks Children Christmas Fund, Troy Pop Rocks, and Hayner Cultural Center.

The Robinson Fund was established in Troy in December 1984 by local philanthropists Thom and Pat Robinson. The focus of the Robinson Fund over the years has been to support 501(c)(3) organizations as they work to make life better in some way for children and adults of Miami County. The Robinson Fund is a donor designated fund managed by the Troy Foundation.

The distribution committee members are Thom Robinson, Pat Robinson and Ted Mercer. Anyone needing more information regarding the Robinson Fund is asked to contact Ted Mercer at (937) 335-7100.