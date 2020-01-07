Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Department of Public Health

Dec. 18

• La Fiesta Express LLC, 1133 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• MU Bulldog Diner, 30 Lowry Drive, West Milton — Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed the door by the walk-in cooler and freezer was not tight fitting. A substantial gap is present under the door where pests could gain entry. Install/adjust weather stripping on door and ensure that it is tightly sealed to prevent pest entry. No light should be seen around perimeter.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed large accumulation of ice in the walk-in freezer on the compressor and on the floor. Repair or replace.

Repeat: Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed the cabinets by the fountain soda machine behind the front counter were chipping and rotting away. They need to be replaced.

Repeat: Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed missing cove molding in the room by the walk-in cooler and freezers and observed cove molding peeling away from wall under three-compartment sink. Ensure that cove molding is present and intact throughout facility.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed shelving above the hot holding unit in the back kitchen area soiled with dust and dirt accumulation as well as the shelving directly adjacent to the hot holding unit where clean dishes and utensils are stored and the shelving in the walk-in cooler. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed missing or damaged floor tiles throughout the facility. Replace missing or damaged floor tiles.

Repeat: Light intensity less than 20 foot-candles in required areas. Observed the area directly outside of the walk-in cooler and freezer was less than 20 foot-candles of light and missing bulbs in the fixture. Replace bulbs or lighting fixture to ensure at least 20 foot-candles of lighting in this area.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection: Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils; mold growth on inside of ice machine; improper use of a rodent bait station.

Dec. 19

• Miami County ESC-Cooperative Learning Center, 1631 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dec. 20

• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2309 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Casey’s General Store, 1981 Donn Davis Way, Tipp City — Handwashing sink water below 100°F. Observed hand sink in the kitchen was only able to provide water of 80°F. Sink water temperature must be 100°F or over for hand washing.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed hand sink in kitchen needs to be resealed to the wall.

• Troy Apostolic Temple Inc., Little Jacob’s Ladder, 625 N. County Road 25A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Tim Horton’s, 700 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Ruby Tuesday, 1780 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Tippecanoe Coffee — 22 N. Second St., Tipp City — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. Observed no Level 2 Food Safety Certification in facility.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat (RTE), time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods not properly date marked. Observed deli meats, opened from manufacturer’s packaging, were missing their 7-day date mark. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s). Observed chocolate cake, packaged in to-go containers for consumer self-service, without proper ingredient label. PIC moved behind counter, no longer out for consumer self-service.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed hole in wall leading to outside in furnace room.

Dec. 23

• Speedway, 1475 W. Market St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the back kitchen reach-in cooler, two packaged subs were observed holding at 55°F. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded the packaged subs.

Dec. 26

• Daily Grind Cafe & Creamery, 4485 Gibson Drive, Tipp City — Food thermometer not readily accessible. Observed no thin tipped probe thermometer in facility for measuring internal food temperatures.

• West Milton Stop & Go, 1046 S. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the PIC was not aware of an individual who had Level 2 (Managerial) Food Safety Certification. Have an individual obtain the Level 2 Food Safety Certification.

Critical; Repeat: At the time of inspection, there was no verifiable employee illness policy. Obtain a written employee health policy, go over with employees and document.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, the PIC was not aware of a written procedure for bodily fluid accidents. Obtain a written procedure for bodily fluid accidents.

Repeat: Between the beverage counter cabinets and the back storage area, holes were observed in the wall. Seal the holes.

Repeat: Ceiling tiles above the hot water heater and coffee machines were observed missing.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, the facility was without an individual on hand who had Level 1 (PIC) Food Safety Certification. Have an individual on hand who is either Level 1 or Level 2 Food Safety Certified.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection: controlling pests; cleaning frequency of nonfood-contact surfaces; fixure extender or shorter food grade hose attached to the three-compartment sink.

• Purebred Coffee Co., 110 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Bowl, 1530 McKaig Ave., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• AB Graham, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Caven’s Meats Inc., 7850 State Route 36, Conover — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dec. 27

• Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee beverage stored on prep table in front of pizza oven.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw chicken stored above tomato and pickles in the walk-in cooler. PIC was able to move chicken below RTE foods.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed cheese sauce holding at 119°F on in the single well, table top hot holding unit in the kitchen. PIC was able to reheat to 165°F to hot hold at 135°F or above.

Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed numerous dry soiled rags stored on prep tables throughout kitchen. Any cloth used for wiping of food contact surfaces must be held in between uses in a chemical sanitizer at the appropriate concentration.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards throughout kitchen on prep top coolers were scored, scratched, chipped and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed wooden paddles used for getting pizza out of pizza oven and cutting pizzas was severely chipped and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. PIC stated they only last for about a month after being brand new. These items must be replaced or resurfaced when they are no longer smooth and easily cleanable. During inspection, PIC replaced chipped paddle with new.

• Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive, Covington — Repeat: Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed small leak in the plumbing of the mechanical dish machine. The piping above the machine was dripping onto the top of the machine and onto the floor behind the machine. Repair according to plumbing code.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed residual food debris build-up under the shelving in the walk-in cooler and freezer. Observed residual food debris and dust/dirt accumulation under/behind most of the fixed equipment in the kitchen. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed a small hole in the wall under the three-compartment sink. Also, observed the wall behind the ice machine is missing cove molding and the wall is deteriorating.

Repeat: Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises. Observed unused three-door cooler in kitchen. Repair or discard

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection: Multi-use utensils and food contact surfaces; equipment and/or utensils improper construction.

• Clopay Corp., 1400 W. Market St., Troy — Critical: PIC not ensuring proper cooling. PIC stated that TCS foods are pulled from the steam table, covered in plastic wrap, and after around 20 minutes or so, they place them covered, in the reach-in cooler and leave for the day. A cooling procedure must be developed, approved by Miami County Public Health, and then available for employee reference to ensure that TCS foods are cooled properly.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw shell eggs stored above cooked hamburger patties in the reach-in cooler in the back storage room. PIC moved raw shell eggs to bottom of unit.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Observed cutting board and food storage containers soiled with food debris and food splash. When asked, PIC stated that a soy sauce container was dropped yesterday and exploded in the kitchen. Ensure that food contact surfaces and equipment are cleaned and sanitized at a regular frequency to prevent these accumulations and ensure a thorough cleaning is conducted after spills or explosions. PIC was able to clean and sanitize food contact surfaces during inspection.

Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed one small pan of cooked buffalo chicken and one small pan of cooked sausage patties cooling in the reach in cooler in the back storage room. Both pans of food were covered in plastic wrap, and stacked on top of each other. Internal temperatures were observed at 110°F-115°F. PIC stated they had just put these two items in the unit around 20 minutes ago. Also, observed one pan of refried beans and one pan of taco meat sitting on the prep table in the kitchen with plastic wrap over the top. Ensure that TCS foods are cooled from 135°F to 70°F in two hours and from 70°F to 41°F or below in the next four hours. Ensure that TCS foods are rapidly cooled by leaving containers vented, and separating them in the coolers so they are not stacked on top of each other.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards throughout the facility (on prep top cooler, on shelving by three-comp sink) were scratched, scored, chipped, and stained and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Replace or resurface.

• Pearson House Restaurant, 28 N. Miami St., West Milton — Repeat: No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

Repeat: Handwashing sign(s) not posted.

Critical; Repeat: Consumer is not properly advised of the risk of consuming raw or undercooked animal foods. Observed consumer advisory present on menu, however, menu items that could be ordered raw or undercooked were not noted with an asterisk(*) or other symbol notifying the customer of the potential risks of foodborne illness.

Repeat: Improper use of a rodent bait station. Observed rodent bait station, with poison inside and substantial gnawing marks from rodents, present in the basement.

Repeat: Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed cooked salmon for salmon patties cooling in the walk-in cooler in a deep plastic container with plastic wrap covering the top. Ensure TCS foods are cooled in shallow pans, 2 to 4 inches deep, uncovered, as rapidly as possible.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed holes and entry points for rodents and insects in the back basement of facility.

Repeat: Food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint. Observed all employees prepping and cooking food in the kitchen were without proper hair coverings. No hats or hair nets at all.

Repeat: Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed salad dressing jugs reused as food containers and observed single-use aluminum pie pans re-used.

Repeat: Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable.

Critical; Repeat: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed wooden cutting board on prep top cooler in kitchen is scratched, scored, and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat: Improper use of food contact surfaces containing wood and/or wicker.

Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential-use mixer and food processor in kitchen. Replace with commercial grade equipment.

Repeat: No sanitizer test kit available. Observed no chlorine testing strips in facility for testing dish machine’s sanitizer concentration.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed residual food debris accumulation in the bottom of the upright, two-door salad cooler. Also, observed the shelving in the walk-in cooler was soiled with dust/food debris accumulation. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Accumulation of refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Observed piles of cardboard boxes and bags of trash and old equipment outside by the walk-in cooler. Remove these accumulations as they provide harborage conditions for pests.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed chipping, hanging, and missing plaster on the ceiling above the stairs to the back basement where the wooden slats are now exposed. Observed the floor in the back dry storage area by the office are rubber squares that have been scotch taped together and are curling up around the edges, observed missing grout in the floor tiles in the kitchen, observed the ceiling tile above the heater in the server station outside the dining room on the north side of the building was melting and hanging down, observed the ceiling throughout the kitchen and dry storage area has chipping paint that is hanging down in sections, observed walls throughout kitchen with chipping paint and holes.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. The entire facility needs to be deep cleaned. Residual dust/dirt accumulations as well as residual food accumulations were observed throughout facility. In all corners, under all equipment, large accumulations were observed. Large accumulations of dust/dirt were observed under the three-compartment sink and the dish machine. The walls above the three-compartment sink and dish machine were observed with thick accumulations of dust. The fan above the three-compartment sink on a wooden deteriorating shelf was observed with inches thick accumulations of dust. In the back dry storage area by the bread slicer, large accumulations of bread crumbs were observed on the floor and shelving around the bread slicer. The floors under shelving in the walk-in cooler and freezer were observed with large accumulations of food debris and spills. Mold growth from food splatter was observed on the ceiling of the walk in cooler. Residual soda syrup drips and leaks were observed surrounding the fountain soda syrup boxes on the walls and floor. The facility, especially the kitchen, appears to not have been cleaned in years.

Repeat: Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises. Observed unnecessary items and clutter throughout facility. Both basements are full of unused and old items and equipment. Remove.

Repeat: Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed missing cove molding throughout facility. All wall/floor junctions must be sealed and covered with cove baseboards or cove molding.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair.

Repeat: No protective shielding on lights. Observed missing light shield on fixture above dish machine and three-compartment sink.

Dec. 30

• Al’s Pizza, 13 Weston Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Bakehouse Bread Company, 317 S.W. Public Square, Troy — Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee drinks stored on shelving above uncovered/exposed freshly baked bread loaves.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed various TCS food items stored throughout facility that were kept passed their seven-day date mark. Deli meats in the walk-in cooler and two-door prep top cooler, premade deli sandwiches in the two-door prep top cooler all passed their date mark. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed damaged floor tiles throughout the facility. Most damaged tiles were covered by duct tape. Replace so that floors are smooth and easily cleanable.

• Boston Stoker, 1293 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• VFW Pleasant Hill, 7578 Fenner Road, Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Honeybaked, 771 W. Market St., Troy — The cutting board on the prep cooler was observed with scratches and scoring making it not easily cleanable. Replace or resurface.

• Lincoln Square V, 1320 Archer Drive, Troy — Employee eating, drinking or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed unapproved employee beverage container stored on prep table. PIC discarded.

• Troy Hospital, 600 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Culver’s, 2100 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Marco’s Pizza, 1102 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat; The pizza holding shelving unit and the shelving unit adjacent to the three-compartment sink were observed with dust and food debris build-up. Also, the fan covers in the walk-in cooler were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up. Clean all the shelving units along with the fan covers.

Jan. 2

• Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St., Covington — Repeat: In the upstairs storage area, unnecessary items and litter was observed. Because of the unnecessary items, harborage areas for pests were present. Remove the unnecessary items and litter.

Repeat: Because of damp conditions and a white, mold like substance build up on the sub-floor in the basement, the bar floor was in disrepair. Follow orders given by Miami County Department of Development and repair or replace.

Jan. 3

• Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant, 301 E. Troy Pike, Suite C, Covington — Repeat: Handwashing sink water below 100°F.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed substantial gaps around the perimeter of the back door to facility. Also observed substantial gaps around the perimeter of the doors in the unused warehouse side of the facility.

Repeat: In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed knives stored in the gap between the two prep top coolers.

Repeat: Clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted. Observed clean forks, knives, and spoons stored with the biting surface side up.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards scratched, scored, and chipped and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed missing floor tiles in the kitchen in front of the ice machine, under the table where chips and salsa are stored, and observed holes in the walls of the kitchen in front of the chips and salsa area, in the wall by the bar, and in the wall behind the grill line.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed residual food debris and dust/dirt accumulation under most of the bar area, in the kitchen under the shelving and fixed equipment, and behind the grill line. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed in the back, by the mop sink the the wall is water damaged and deteriorating. Observed mold growth insisde of the wall cavity by the mop sink.

Repeat: Mops dried improperly. Observed mops stored in mop buckets with old stagnant, putrid water in the back by the mop sink.

Repeat: FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. Observed no level one food safety certification in facility.

• DJ Pizza Alley, 18 S. Second St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Springmeade Health Center, 4375 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Mrs. B’s Catering LLC, 101 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill — Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed duct tape covering attachment cap of mixer in kitchen; shelving in dry storage area constructed of unsealed wood.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed missing and damaged cove molding behind the dish machine. Replace.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed where the drain for the three-compartment sink enters the floor, was not sealed. Exposed subfloor is visible. Also, the corners of walls in kitchen were chipping and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed chipped and broken floor tiles in kitchen, especially in front of and underneath the dish machine. Observed missing and broken floor tiles in the dry storage room. Replace. Observed two small holes in ceiling above hand sink. Seal holes.

Jan. 6

• Jonesy’s Pizza, 1469 S. County Road 25A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Tim Horton’s, 1998 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Speedway, 1894 W. Main St., Troy — In the walk-in cooler, the shelving units were observed with a mold-like substance build-up. Remove items and clean.

• Troy’s Apostolic Temple Inc./Little Jacob’s Ladder, 625 N. County Road 25A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Springcreek Primary School, 145 E. State Route 36, Piqua — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Donato’s Pizza, 414 W. Main St., Troy — Above the three-compartment sink, wet food storage containers were observed being stored on top of each other (wet nesting). Ensure food storage containers are completely dried prior to stacking.

The cutting board on the salad prep cooler was observed with scratches and scoring making it unable to be easily cleanable.

Repeat: The shelving units in the walk-in cooler were observed with a white, mold-like substance build-up. Remove items and clean.

Repeat: Throughout the kitchen, shelving units were observed with dust and food debris build-up along with grease build-up. Remove items and clean.

The back hand sink plumbing was observed with a water leak. Repair or replace.

• Troy Eagles, 225 N. Elm St., Troy — Unapproved pesticide being used. Observed rodent poison in use in facility, under shelving in the back storage area and around the pizza oven. Observed bags of poison, for rodents, cut open and stored under equipment. These pellets are not approved to be used in a food service operation. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Repeat: TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed container of frozen ground beef on the drain board of the three-compartment sink, thawing at room temperature. PIC placed in reach-in cooler to continue thawing.

Presence of dead pests or insects. Observed two dead mice in the Tin-Cat trap under the shelving by the pizza oven. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Critical: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed large rodent droppings behind the furnace in the back dry storage room. Clean and sanitize area and remove droppings. Wet cleaning methods should be used. No sweeping or vacuuming unless HEPA filtered shop vac is used.

Latex gloves being used in the FSO or RFE. Observed boxes of latex gloves out on prep table for use in facility. Since 01MAR2019, latex gloves have been prohibited in food service operations.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed residual food debris in the bottom of the single-door reach-in freezer in the kitchen and residual food debris in the bottom of the non-functioning cooler/prep table now used for dry storage. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed missing section of ceiling tile in the back storage room above the furnace. Insulation can bee seen in the ceiling through this missing tile and insulation is piling up on the floor behind the furnace. This could also be an entry point for rodents.

Facility not maintained clean. In the back dry storage area, observed dust/dirt accumulation throughout this room under shelving and equipment. Especially behind the furnace where rodent droppings and insulation were observed. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

• Waffle House, 1290 Archer Drive, Troy — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed unapproved employee beverage containers stored in the back kitchen area above the fountain soda boxes, and on the prep table, where chili was observed hot holding in table top hot holding unit in the back kitchen area by the sink.

Outer opening not protected. Observed back door propped open during inspection.

Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed wiping cloths stored outside chemical sanitizer.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed grout in floor tile missing and pooling water in ungrouted areas. Repair.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas need an increased cleaning schedule to prevent the accumulations of residual food debris and dust/dirt accumulation: under shelving in dry storage room; under shelving in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer; behind ice machine.

Jan. 7

• Troy’s Quick Mart, 10 Race St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Newton Local School, 201 N. Long St., Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

Dec. 12

• Ulbrich’s IGA, 407 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Provide labels for ingredients on pan pudding and breaded items. At least one person in facility must have manager level food safety certificate. The following items need cleaning: doughnut area, baking utensils, mixer, prep unit in deli, deli utensils, deli bowls. The meat and chicken walk-in cooler needs cleaning. Replace damaged ceiling tiles throughout store. Remove unused/unnecesary items from facility.

Dec. 13

• China East, 1239 E. Ash St., Piqua — Raw meat stored above produce in two locations in the walk-in. Keep raw meat below ready to eat items. Also raw chicken above egg roll in two-door unit. Hot and sour soup at 129 degrees and chicken at 95 degrees in steam table. Keep TCS food above 135 degrees. Discard. Corn, 49 degrees; celery, 49 degrees, in top of prep unit. Keep TCS foods below 41 degrees. Do not use top of prep unit for TCS foods until repaired or replaced. Time used as a public health control incorrectly for sushi rice. Must discard any remaining product after four hours. It cannot be put back in refrigeration and be used again. Pans not being sanitized, only washed. Must wash with soap, rinse with clear water, then sanitize. Observed signs of roaches in facility. Increase level of sanitation and continue commercial treatment. Observed signs of mice in the facility. Increase level of sanitation and continue commercial treatment. Cans of roach spray on counters. Keep chemicals away from food prep areas. Not permitted to use over counter chemicals to treat for roaches. Must use licensed pest control company. Food boxes/containers on floor in walk-in freezer. Keep food six inches off floor. Cardboard being used as shelf liner in walk-in. Cardboard is not absorbent and should not be used for this purpose. The prep unit is damaged. Repair/replace. The following items need to be cleaned: knives, mixer, walk-in interior. Bulk food containers must be labeled to prevent misuse, unless unmistakable. Provide soap at hand sink at all times so hands can be washed. Clean ceiling above buffet line. These items must be corrected immediately or action will be taken against food license.

When using time as a public health control, once food is taken out of refrigerator or preparation, it must be time marked and discarded after four hours. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degree or above 135 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. Wash, rinse and sanitize food contact surfaces and equipment. Keep chemicals away from food and food prep areas.

Dec. 19

• True North, 600 South St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Remember to wash, rinse and sanitize dispensing utensils every four hours.

Dec. 20

• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 8756 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua — Provide test strips for the quaternary ammonia used to sanitize 200 ppm.

• YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.