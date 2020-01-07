Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Daniel Shafer, Rebekah Shafer to David White, one lot, $107,000.

3 Gen D, LLC to Joyce Palmer, William Palmer, one lot, $85,900.

NVR Inc. to Madan Koka, one lot, $349,000.

Matthew Via to MV Rentals Properties, a part lot, $0.

Deborah Duffey to Jane Palmer, one lot, $145,000.

Anna Stover, attorney in fact, Ivagean Turner, Jean Turner to Benjamin Adams, one lot, $165,000.

Edwin Becker, Kelly Becker to Edwin Becker, Kelly Becker, one lot, $0.

Jeffrey Smith, Jill Smith to Christopher Lewis, one lot, $150,000.

AAA Allied Group Inc., AAA Miami County, AAA Club Alliance Inc to Beckstrom Properties, one lot, $495,000.

Alvin David, Grace David to Julie Moore, one lot, $113,900.

Carole Thomson to Kevin Gillum, Mina Marlow, a part lot, $220,000.

Estate of Gary Fessler, Amy Fessler, executor to Ann Marie Perkins, one lot, $64,000.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

Barbara Capstick, Richard Capstick to Leon Bezaire, Robin Bezaire, one lot, $273,000.

Entrust Group Inc., Jerry Lux IRA to Ashlee Gasson, Jeffrey Gasson Jr., one lot, $104,500.

Andrew Snipes to Margaret Vent, one lot, $108,000.

PIQUA

Board of Education of Piqua to Joetta Didier, William Didier, multiple lots, $0.

Mr. Cooper, Nationstar Mortgage to Benanzer Development, one lot, $27,200.

Piqua Self Storage to Piqua Storage Investors, a part lot, $0.

Debra Adams, William Adams to William Nicholson, a part lot, $8,000.

Brake Painting and Restoration to Felecia Wilson, one lot, $0.

Felecia Wilson to Samuel Brake, one lot, $18,000.

Kenneth Stewart, Tanya Stewart to Tara Hoskins, William Hoskins, one lot, $206,000.

Estate of Gladys Cantrell, Ashley Friesthier, executor to Tanya Stewart, one lot, $129,500.

COVINGTON

J and K Oakview Properties to Ryan Deeter, one lot, $47,000.

TIPP CITY

Dawn Kramer to Up North Construction Ltd, a part lot, $235,000.

Denlinger and Sons Builders Inc. to Douglas Kuhns, trustee, Monica Kuhns, trustee, Kuhns Family Revocable Trust, one lot, $478,600.

George Spears, Lori Spears to George Spears Jr. and Lori Spear Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.

Ben Moiser, Chelsey Mosier to Jeff Sakal, a part lot, $128,500.

Rachel Decker to Dustin Decker, one lot, $0.

David Holzapfel, Karon Holzapfel to Karon Holzapfel, one lot, $0.

Tipp City Self Storage to Tipp City Storage Investors, one lot, $0.

PLEASANT HILL

Alan Hess, Martha Hess, power of attorney to Wayne Warner, two lots, one part lot, $77,500.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Jacob Hill, William Wood, two lots, $243,900.

Inverness Group Inc. to Kathryn Smith, Sentell Smith, two lots, $390,000.

Lindsey Pennington to Daniel Isenbarger, two lots, $283,500.

Inverness Group Inc. to Burrell-Little Terrence Dwight, Christine Tooth, two lots, $446,200.

Edward Crepeau, Melanie Crepeau to Dianna Pennington, two lots, $230,000.

WEST MILTON

Karen Swank, Steven Swank to Robert McCarroll, one lot, $148,500.

BETHEL TWP.

Arlene Isenbarger, Daniel Isenbarger to Christine Teague, Daniel Teague, $95,000.

James MacDonald to Corey Allen, 0.732 acres, $136,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Jennifer Ritter, Phillip Ritter to Jennifer Ritter, Phillip Ritter, one lot, $0.

Peter Woodall to Jennifer Ritter, Jennifer Woodall, one lot, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Kathleen Duell, Norbert Duell, Carol Eagle, Tom Eagle, Cheryl King, David King, Douglas King, Gregory King, Tania King, Paula Lewis, Eileen Rentz, Wayne Rentz to Teresa Darrah, 0.947 acres, $165,000.

Barry Martens, Shawn Martens to Marlene Personett, Stephen Personett, one lot, $225,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Joni Burelison, Steven Burelison to Allison Ingle, Kenton Wolf, 1.50 acres, $145,000.

Craig Yingst, Teresa Yingst to Jesse Shaffer, Julie Shaffer, 3.188 acres, $40,000.

Brian Brubaker, Lois Brubaker to Kenneth Rogers, 80.472 acres, $174,400.

Joseph Sampson, attorney in fact, Judy Sampson to Steven Sampson, 1.060 acres, $79,400.

NEWTON TWP.

Craig Norris Jr., Stephanie Norris, Gregory Scott, Stephanie Scott, Tina Scott to Craig Norris, one lot, $125,000.

Weaver Swine Farms to Mark Deeter, one lot, $0.

Weaver Swine Farms Inc. to Mark Deeter, 0.793 acres, $100,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Heather Maxwell, James Maxwell to Kent Moore, 0.282 acres, $65,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Stefanie Krill Shuttleworth, Melissa Turner to Echo Property Management, one lot, $215,100.