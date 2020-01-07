Tipp Board of Education names leadership

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education nominated its new president and vice president of the board during its organizational meeting on Monday.

Board member Theresa Dunaway was appointed the president of the board after being nominated by new board member Anne Zakkour. Dunaway was appointed by a vote of 3-1. Board member Joellen Heatherly voted against the motion, and Simon Patry, a new board member, abstained from voting.

Board member Corine Doll was appointed the vice president of the board after being nominated by Dunaway. She was appointed by a vote of 4-0. Patry abstained from voting.

Zakkour, Patry, and Dunaway also took oaths of office on Monday.

The board also approved the meeting schedule for this year, with the majority of the board’s regular meetings happening at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. The board also added additional monthly work sessions for the year.

The board then approved a slate of agenda items at once by way of a consent agenda. Those include the following:

• The board approved the treasurer’s report, which included a resolution adopting the alternative tax budget and a resolution to advance taxes from the treasurer of Miami County to the Tipp City Board of Education.

• The board appointed Russ Gilmore to the Miami Valley Career Technology Center Governing Board for a three-year term of office to commence on Jan. 1.

• The board gave authorization for the superintendent of the Tipp City Exempted Village School District to hire an applicant for employment on an emergency basis prior to the approval by the Board of Education provided that such employment is approved at the next regular meeting of the Board of Education.

• The board approved retaining the following law firms on an as needed basis: Bricker & Eckler, 312 N. Patterson Blvd No. 200, Dayton, and Roetzel and Andress, 222 S. Main St., Akron.

• The board approved joining the 2020 Legal Assistance Fund through the Ohio School Boards Association for a cost of $250 for the year.

• The board approved hiring substitute bus driver Dal Donley as a bus driver, effective Jan. 6.

The board ended its meeting by going into executive session for the purpose of discussing the employment of a public employee.

The board’s next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the board’s office, located at 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

