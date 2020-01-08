Concord Twp. meets with prosecutors

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township Trustees met with Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell and assistant prosecutor Chris Englert in an executive session regarding sale of property on Wednesday.

Executive sessions are not open to the public. Trustee Tom Mercer confirmed the executive session and discussion was regarding the township’s property at 2678 State Route 718 on Wednesday. No action was taken following the session.

According to the minutes of the Dec. 31, 2019 meeting, Larry Morrow asked if trustees were considering the sale of the land, which he cash rents from the township and for farm use. It was recorded in the minutes that Trustee Bill Whidden told Morrow if the trustees decide to sell the land, it would be done by auction or sealed bid. Mercer stated a lot of work was still needed to be done and a sale was not imminent. Trustee Don Pence asked Morrow when he would need to know to prepare to farm in 2020. Morrow replied he would need an answer before March 15. Pence said Morrow would be notified by that date of the township’s decision.

• Mercer will serve as chairman and Pence will serve was vice-chairman for the 2020 year. Trustee Neil Rhoades, former road superintendent, was sworn-in as a trustee on Dec. 31, 2019. For information about his 46 years of service, see the next edition of the Miami Valley Sunday News.

• New road superintendent Brandt Miller reported the township has collected 76 Christmas trees so far for the season. Township staff made the final brush pick-up on Tuesday. A resident requested a catch basin in the 2000 block of Peebles Road to be cleared. Miller said the issue would be addressed on Wednesday. Miller also reported winter maintenance such as vehicle oil changes and other tasks is ongoing.

• Jake Heffner retired on Dec. 31. He began work at the township in April 2009. Jeff Davis was hired on staff. Jeff Swigart will serve as seasonal employment for salt/snow removal at $15 per hour. Swigart was a seasonal employee in the same capacity in 2019.

• Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month with the exception of meeting only once for the months of January, February 12 and March 11.

Future of 2678 State Route 718 property discussed

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com