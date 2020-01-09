Area briefs

UVCC seeks nominations

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center honors the endeavors, achievements, and civic contributions of our graduates through the Distinguished Alumni Award program. Individuals selected for this designation embody the school’s tradition of excellence through their career and educational accomplishments in addition to their commitment to service. UVCC is currently seeking nominations and applications for the 2020 Induction Class.

This award honors any high school or adult education program completer who graduated 10 or more years ago and who has “distinguished” themselves since that time. The award selection committee will consider each nominee’s evidence of work experience and responsibility, record of career advancement, and community involvement. Other factors considered include loyalty, job stability, leadership, and the application of new technology. Overall, the committee will be looking for individuals who have achieved both personal and professional success.

The deadline for submitting nominations electronically or in person at the career center is Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. An open house to celebrate the inductees and the Career Center’s 45th anniversary will be held Thursday, March 19.

Complete details and nomination forms are available at www.uppervalleycc.org on the Distinguished Alumni page. Questions can be directed to Audrey Gutman, public relations coordinator at 778-1980, Ext. 280, or gutmana@uppervalleycc.org.

Financial report ready

TROY — The 2019 annual financial report for the Miami County Agricultural Society is complete and available for public viewing at the fair office, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Auditions for ‘Little Women’ set

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players are holding open auditions for Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. in East Hall room 427 on the Piqua campus.

“Little Women” tells the story of the March sisters who must rely upon their mother to see them through hard times while their father is off to war.

Auditions are open to actors of all ages, and it is not required to be a student of Edison State. Auditions will last approximately two hours and consist of cold readings from the script and with possible improvisation.

Rehearsals will be held Monday-Thursday from 7-9 p.m. beginning on Feb. 3, with production dates running from March 27 through April 5. Edison State adjunct faculty member Emily Beisner is directing the play.

For more information, contact Karen Baker at kbaker@edisonohio.edu.

SNL event offered

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Jan. 18 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 773-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.