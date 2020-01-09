Commissioners approve agreements

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners authorized a number of services during its meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners authorized and signed a contract with Donald J. Schonhardt and Associates, Inc. of Hilliard for the purpose of providing professional services in preparing the 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the Miami County Auditor’s Office. The cost is not to exceed $49,000, excluding an allowance for mileage reimbursement.

The commissioners then authorized a signed a service agreement with Cron Mortuary Services of Fletcher on behalf of the Miami County Coroner. Cron Mortuary Services will provide body transport services in 2020 from the site of death to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The cost is not to exceed $25,000, which is the same as last year’s amount. Commissioners’ Administrator Leigh Williams said the county did not get near spending that whole amount last year.

Following that, the commissioners accepted a quote from Ohio CAT of Troy for new equipment for the Miami County Engineering Department. They authorized the purchase of a 2020 Caterpillar 420F2 HRC backhoe. They also authorized the department to trade in its 2006 Case 580SM backhoe and a 48-inch bucket from 2004. The total cost is not to exceed $97,563, including a trade-in credit of $20,000.

Next, the commissioners authorized and signed an agreement with SWN Communications, Inc., doing business as One Call Now, of Dayton, on behalf of Miami County Municipal Court. One Call Now will provide telephone message delivery services to defendants and court employees, referencing dates of appearance and/or closure of the court. This is One Call Now’s 25,000 pre-paid calls package. The cost is not to exceed $3,060.

The commissioners then accepted quotes from Finfrock Construction Company, Inc. of Covington and Ranger Earthworks, LLC, of Casstown to provide emergency water and sewer repairs as needed in 2020. The cost is not to exceed $10,000 per occurrence. Commissioner Ted Mercer recused himself from this item of legislation due to using one of the companies for his private business. Nikki Francis of the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department said the department utilized services like these less than a dozen times last year.

The commissioners then authorized and signed an engagement letter with Clark Schaefer Hackett of Dayton for assistance with Form 1095-C and Form 1094-C for reporting to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by March 30, 2020, as required by the Affordable Care Act. Director Tammie Hoover of Human Resources said those forms show the IRS that the county offered health insurance to eligible employees, who signed up for it, and who declined it. The cost is not to exceed $6,120.

The commissioners also authorized and signed a benefit management agreement, or “run-out contract,” with Medical Benefits Administrators, Inc. (MBA) of Newark for the provision of claim processing, claim insurance, and other benefit management services necessary in association with the plan prior to Jan. 1, 2020. The cost is not to exceed $92,102.40.

Lastly, the commissioners entered an annexation petition upon the journal, which is a request to annex three parcels making up approximately 43.591 acres from Concord Township to the city of Troy. The annexation petition was filed with the board on Jan. 3 on behalf of the Troy City School Board of Education, Patricia A. Harshbarger, and Linda F. Rocco. The commissioners have not yet approved the annexation, only accepted the petition. There will be a wait period before the commissioners can vote on the annexation request.

The commissioners will hold their reorganizational meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.