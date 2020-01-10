Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• EXHIBIT OPENS: An exhibit, “Lakes, Flowers, Family: Works by Vincent Saulnier and Scott Thayer, will open at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. An opening reception will be from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 12. The exhibit will be available through Feb. 16.

• DULCIMER CONCERT: A free Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton concert with Steve and Ruth Smith will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy.

• BAKED HAM: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, salad and dessert will be on the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $8 and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Celebrate January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at the Upper Valley Medical Center community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3130 North Dixie Highway, Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong’ long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 10 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Lunch & Learn program.

• STEAKS: New York strip steaks will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• WALKING: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Walking for Exercise on Fridays at 11 a.m. Start or continue your get-fit journey with a walking workout at the library. Follow a routine on DVD with Leslie Sansone. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

Saturday

• CLAY SHOOT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a fun clay shoot. Entry fee is $15. Sign up at 10:30 a.m. and shoot begins at 11 a.m. Bring your own shotgun, ammo and eye/ear protection. Shooters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Hamburgers and drinks will be available for purchase.

• SKETCHING NATURE: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Sketching Nature program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hisong and enjoy guided nature sketching inside the warmth of the cabin with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee by the fire. Experiment with different art mediums as we do a series of short sketches. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool and sketch pad. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $2 per person. Payment due at time of registration. Pre-registration required. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CREATING SPACE: Creating Space, to learn some tips and tricks to minimize sentimental items, will be offered at 2 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• VEGAN POTLUCK: Vegan Potluck will be offered from noon to 2 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Bring one or more of your favorite vegan dishes. Sign up on the library’s Facebook page.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Hickory River. Euchre will be at 6:30 p.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Stuffed pork chops will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast including eggs cooked to order, sausage, bacon, home fries, biscuits, gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, fruit and juice for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, in the Study Room. Aimee Shannon, a social worker from Health Partners will share information about the services provided by the clinic. The business meeting will follow the program. For more information, call (937)308-0710.

• MEATLESS MONDAY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Meatless Monday Cooking class from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Meatless Mondays are a fun and communal way to learn a new way of cooking that helps contribute to a sustainable future. This cooking class is for adults who are interested in learning to cook vegetarian and vegan meals. Come prepare and share a vegetarian meal and build your recipe collection. There is a $10 fee to cover the cost of recipe ingredients. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CLASS SET: An American Girl party will return from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at the Bradford Public Library. Call 448-2612 or come in to the library to sign up, no exceptions, by Jan. 13. Open for girls of all ages, this party celebrates the dolls and the books written about the beloved characters. Crafts, activities, and of course snacks will be enjoyed. Bring your favorite doll and be ready for a photo shoot. Space is limited to 30 young ladies.

• MONDAY MATINEE: Relax and enjoy a classic movie, “Gold Digger” (1937), at 12:30 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. This month enjoy the dynamic duo of Ruby Keeler and Dick Powell. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s, 2100 W. Main St., Troy at 10 a.m. for story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Erin of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culver’s. Participants will enjoy various activities that may include stories, songs, finger plays, and a craft. For all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502. Ext. 200, for more information. Culver’s is located at 2100 W. Main St., Troy.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; strength class as a10:45 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 12:30 p.m.; and Mah Jong will be at 1 p.m.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: The table is full of toppings for your baked potato or your salad bar. One for $3.50 or both for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

Tuesday

• ADULT COLORING: Join staff for adult coloring at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided. Call 339-0502, Ext.117, for more information. No registration required.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; gentle yoga at 10 a.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 invites their members, families and friends to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share. Tableware will be furnished.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a carry-in.

• PILATES: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays for Pilates. Practice moves that will stabilize and strengthen your core at the library. Yoga Blend is great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

Wednesday

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Piqua Kiwanis Club members will meet to volunteer at the Bethany Center, Piqua. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 3 p.m. for after school, wacky fun with crafts and activities. An afternoon snack is provided. For children in grades K-6. No registration is required.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Celebrate January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at the Troy Church of the Brethren community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and a Parkinson’s Support Group at 1 p.m. Seniors will be do a project at Board & Brush from 3-5 p.m.

• SHREDDED BEEF: Shredded beef sandwiches will be available at 4 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $4.

• SAUSAGE AND CABBAGE: Smoked sausage and cabbage will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign your 5-12-year-old home schooled student for a morning (9:30-11:30 a.m.) or afternoon (2-4 p.m.) of discovery. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these innovative programs is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check). Deadline is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program. Topic for January is “Becoming Birders.”

Thursday

• COMMITTEE MEETING: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center to plan for Newton’s 139th annual Alumni Banquet to be held Saturday, May 9. The committee would like to have some new members, especially from the class of 1970. The classes to be honored include 1945, 1960, 1970, 1980 1995, and 2020. If you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• ZUMBA: Come join an instructor from Salsa City Fitness at the Troy-Miami County Library at 6:30 p.m. to discover a whole new world of fitness fun with Zumba. Latin dance and rhythms fused with aerobics — forget the workout, join the party. Registration required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will offer a carry-in and blood pressure checks, with Kathy Taylor of Tipp-Monroe Community Services to speak as well. Hoop fitness will be at 2:30 p.m.

• SLOPPY JOES: Pat’s sloppy joe sandwiches will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Stay and try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Thursdays at 9 a.m. Get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

Jan. 17

• SOUP SWAP: Winter is the perfect time to warm up with a hot bowl of soup. To celebrate National Soup Month, the Bradford Public Library will be hosting a soup wwap from 1-3 p.m. Come in to sign up and pick up your containers and recipe card. Prepare your soup and bring in the containers provided that day with your recipe card. Participants will be able to choose which soups to take home. You will take home the same amount you brought to swap along with a recipe for all soups brought in. A “soup-er” lunch provided by library staff will be served. Registration is required at 448-2612.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer breakfast at 9 a.m.; billiards at 10 a.m.; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• Order from the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m. Stay for trivia at 7 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Lunch & Learn program.

• CHILI: Chili will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• WALKING: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Walking for Exercise on Fridays at 11 a.m. Start or continue your get-fit journey with a walking workout at the library. Follow a routine on DVD with Leslie Sansone. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

Jan. 18

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Participants will perform hands on nature activities, make a craft and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WINTER PLANTS: The Miami County Park District will hold a Wild Winter Plants program from 2-3:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Once the leaves fall trees and other plants become more challenging to identify. Join park naturalist Tom Hissong and venture out into nature to learn the skill of tree and plant identification using characteristics other than leaves and flowers. If you have always wanted to learn how to ID trees and non woody plants this adult program is for you. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GET ORGANIZED: Organizing by the Book will be offered at 2 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. A refreshing look at different styles of organizing — there is not just one right way to get organized. The program will be presented by Olive Wagar of Organized by Olive.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

Jan. 19

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Klondike Dog Olympics” where dogs and their owners spend a fun filled day in the snow. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs, please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• EARLY BIRDS: The Early Bird Book Club will mee at 10 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library to discuss “Young Jane Young,” by Gabrielle Zevin. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. This group is open to everyone, and no registration is required.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under.

• PRAYER VIGIL: The Miami County Right to Life will offer a prayer vigil to end abortion at 2 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Fr. Mark Hoying will share his testimony about his “After Life Experience.”

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m., as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome.

Jan. 20

• UNITY MARCH: In honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the public is invited to gather at 9:30 a.m. for a Unity March from downtown Troy (meeting in southwest quadrant by Bakehouse Bread) to the Troy Police Department. Prayer will be led by Pastor Joshua Pierce of Courts of Praise, Troy, over local law enforcement representatives and first responders. The Unity March will then continue onto First United Methodist Church, 110 Franklin St., Troy, for a service. A MLK Commemorative Celebration will begin at 10 a.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Rockney Carter of Zion Baptist Church in Dayton. A song and praise dance presented by the youth from The Father’s House Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, W.Va., also will be part of the day’s events. This year’s theme will be “Beloved Community,” as King envisioned the beloved community as a society based on justice, equal opportunity, and love of one’s fellow human beings. This annual event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Lincoln Community Center office at 335-2715.

• MLK PROGRAM: Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the hospital’s Lower Level Conference Rooms A-D, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The program’s guest speaker will be Shane Carter, executive director of the Lincoln Community Center in Troy. The theme for the presentation is “Integrating the Wisdom of Our Past into Our Future.” The free program will include dessert and is open to the community. For more information, call 440-7642.

• TRAVEL TALK: Travel Talk: Vietnam will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join travel enthusiast, Dani Sowers, for a discussion on her extended travel throughout Vietnam.

• MONDAY MATINEE: Relax and enjoy a classic movie, “Footlight Parade” (1933), at 12:30 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. This month enjoy the dynamic duo of Ruby Keeler and Dick Powell. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; strength class as a10:45 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 12:30 p.m.; and Bridge at 12:30 p.m. and Mah Jong will be at 1 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti with meat sauce and Texas toast will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• SCREENING: In observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, at 6:30 p.m. join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for a screening of the PBS Documentary “John Lewis: Get in the Way.” John Lewis, a colleague of Dr. Kings, helped organize the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, played many key roles in the Civil Rights Movement, and was eventually elected to the House of Representatives. For adult or accompanied teens. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_Mel_New-5.jpg