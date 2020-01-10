Brown Township fire displaces family

BROWN TWP. — Two adults and one child were displaced following a house fire in the 16000 block of Miami-Shelby Road in Brown Township near the Miami-Shelby county line.

No injuries were reported, according to reports. The family received aid from Red Cross at the scene.

Fletcher Fire Department, aided by Casstown, Fort Jefferson, Lockington and Sidney Fire departments, responded to the residence at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Friday morning.

The majority of the damage was the result of smoke and water damage, according to reports. The roof and rear area of the structure were heavily damaged by fire.