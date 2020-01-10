Concord Township road superintendent transitions to role of trustee

CONCORD TWP. — Neil Rhoades has attended hundreds of meetings for Concord Township as road superintendent, but Rhoades transitioned into a new role as trustee after being sworn-in on Dec. 31.

Rhoades retired as the township’s road superintendent after 46 years of service. During the Nov. 5 general election, Rhoades ran unopposed for the trustee seat vacated by Bill Whidden, who will serve as the township’s fiscal officer following Pat Quillen’s retirement on March 30.

“It’s been a good place to work, and the people have been great — the residents, the trustees and clerks over the years,” Rhoades said.

In 1974, Rhoades began his four decade long service as summer help. After graduating from Troy High School, Rhoades earned his associate’s degree in business management from what is now known as Clark State while working for the township in the summer months. Around 1978-1979, a former road superintendent retired due to illness, and Rhoades took on the job, which turned into his 46 year career of service.

“It wasn’t as big as it is now and not as many roads today,” Rhoades said. Equipment was limited to a dump truck and a pick-up truck.

Rhoades said he initially had no interest in the elected position, but was approached by the trustees after Whidden planned to step down as trustee after 14 years to run for fiscal officer. Trustees Don Pence and Tom Mercer asked Rhoades to run for the trustee position because of his experience within Concord Township. Rhoades will serve a four-year term.

“It’s a little different being on the other side of things,” Rhoades said following his first official meeting last week.

Concord Township officials tapped Brandt Miller as the new road superintendent. Miller has worked for the township for 12 years.

Rhoades said he enjoyed being part of several projects with the township, especially the bike path project with the late Bob Shook. Rhoades also said the township’s move to its facility on Horizon Court West in 2008 made maintenance work easier with the additional space to work on equipment.

“It’s been a great asset to us,” he said.

Rhoades said he’ll continue to be on hand to help staff with any issues that may arise as well as continue to assist in services such as plowing snow and other services.

“If they need help I’ll be there to help out,” he said. “I’ll be out there helping plow snow and whatever they need help with.”

Rhoades lives in Troy with his wife Connie.

For more information about Concord Township, visit www.concord-township.com.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

