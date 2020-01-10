Boarder charged with cruelty

Staff report

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has pressed charges against a horse boarder for the treatment of horses in her care.

According to Sheriff Dave Duchak, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies recently received a complaint of malnourished horses at the Born To Fly Stables located on Singer Road in Bethel Township. An investigation ensued that resulted in six counts of animal cruelty being filed against the stable owner, Dayna A. Cocca, 26, of Bethel Township.

The charges were filed in Miami County Municipal Court after consultation with the prosecutor’s office.

According to Duchak, three of the malnourished horses were removed by the owners while two others had died. One that passed was taken to The Ohio State University by the owner for a necropsy, which resulted in the cause of death being from malnourishment.

The sixth horse has been placed at a foster location, he said.

Deputy Sarah Fraley, who is currently assigned to the animal shelter, will continue to monitor the conditions of the remaining horses, he said.

The owners of the remaining horses have been contacted or are in the process of being contacted to alert them to the situation, Duchak said.