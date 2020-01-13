Troy continues clean-up efforts

TROY — Following the aftermath of Saturday night’s EF0 tornado, the city of Troy will assist residents in their clean-up efforts.

The Dye Mill facility is closed for the season, but the city of Troy will pick up debris curbside through Jan. 31. Director of public service and safety Patrick Titterington said resident should pile brush, limbs and other storm related debris as they would leaves during leaf pick-up.

Titterington said damage estimates from throughout the city are not yet available. He confirmed about 10 residents were displaced due to the storm damage.

Titterington said Saturday’s storm was “a flash event” and said tornado sirens, which are activated by the Miami County Communication Center, were activated after the downtown event, which occurred at 10:11 p.m.

The city of Troy is organizing volunteer efforts to assist residents in the clean-up effort.

If you or your organization would like to offer volunteer services, forward your name, organization and contact information by email to volunteer@troyohio.gov, call the Troy Fire Department at (937) 335-1700, or message the city through the city of Troy’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Debris to be collected curbside through Jan. 31

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2020, Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2020, Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.