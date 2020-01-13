Troy BOE taps Kleptz as president

TROY — Troy City Schools board of education held its annual reorganization meeting for year on Monday.

Tom Kleptz was elected as president of the board and Doug Trostle was tapped as vice president for 2020.

Board members Trostle, Susan Borchers and Michael Ham took their oath of office for their four-year term.

The board will meet every second Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the board of education office with the exception of the November meeting, which is scheduled for the following Wednesday, Nov. 11 due to the capital conference.

The board approved the following members to serve on the following committees: former superintendents Tom Dunn and Eric Herman to continue to serve on the city recreation board; Susan Borchers will serve on the Hayner board and Ginny Beamish will serve as the district’s OSBA Legislative Liaison.

Former board member Joyce Reives’ term on the Upper Valley Career Center expired on Dec. 31, 2019. Reives requested to continue to serve on the UVCC board. Doug Trostle reported he was stepping down from the UVCC board after more than 15 years of service. Ginny Beamish will take his place to represent Troy City Schools.

Superintendent Chris Piper provided an update to the board about the district’s strategic plan and its quality profile. The district’s quality profile was sent by email to more than 10,000 parents and school personnel, according to communications director David Fong. Piper reported the profile was viewed on its social media page more than 4,500 since being posted last week.

Piper said the district continues to work on its strategic plan including implementing its Reader’s Workshop, adding 21st century skills to its core curriculum, shaping its “Portrait of a Graduate” plan and its professional development milestones. Borchers reported she has heard positive feedback regarding the Reader’s Workshop from teachers when she volunteers in classrooms.

Troy High School seniors Ella Furlong, Nathan Kleptz, Alayna Jones and Mary Kate Gillespie gave student presentations regarding their school experiences. Furlong gave remarks on former NASA astronaut and Troy High School alumni Nancy Curie-Gregg. Kleptz shared the high school’s new “Trojan Closet,” which stocks stationary and hygiene items for students in need. Jones shared how she started a new culture club for students to share and learn more about its diverse student population. Gillespie shared her experience helping shape a student survey and her experience with administration regarding student mental health.

Principal Dave Dilbone said the four students are excellent examples of student leadership at the high school.

In other board news:

• The board adopted the district’s 2021-2022 school year calendar. The calendar is similar to years prior and includes four staff development days. Trostle asked if the district was considering adopting a different calendar following the new plan of the Mad River School district going to an hour-based school year starting late September and adding 30 minutes to its school day. Piper said the district is not considering any changes to its calendar at this time. Board member Susan Borchers asked if there was a way to modify the calendar so the semester didn’t end the first week back from winter break. Piper said with how classes are scheduled, it was unlikely to change at this time.

• The board approved a resolution to use a construction manager at-risk project delivery method. The resolution is to help avoid construction contract issues in the future and could help with cost savings of future projects with the district’s construction manager if the district’s construction bond issue passes on March 17.

• Treasurer Jeff Price reported the district’s expenditures were trending favorably midway through its fiscal year. The district will also receive its quarterly income tax settlement at the end of the month. Price reported health insurance claims and mild winter weather are keeping costs trending lower than anticipated at this time. Price said he’ll have more information regarding the district’s five-year forecast trending in a positive direction at its next board meeting.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_Kleptz_cmyk.jpg Board members Susan Borchers, Michael Ham and Doug Trostle take their oath of office for a new term at Troy City Schools board of education members. At left, the oath was administered by Treasurer Jeff Price. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_boardoath.jpg Board members Susan Borchers, Michael Ham and Doug Trostle take their oath of office for a new term at Troy City Schools board of education members. At left, the oath was administered by Treasurer Jeff Price.