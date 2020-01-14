ME BOE holds re-organizational meeting

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — The Miami East board of education held it’s annul re-organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, electing officers for 2020 and swearing in two recently re-elected board members.

Board members Mark Iiames and John Demmitt were re-elected in November, and took the oath of office during Monday’s meeting. Board members serve four year terms before they are required to seek re-election.

Both Iiames and Demmitt were also re-elected as board officers for the 2020 year. Iiames will continue to serve as board president, and Demmitt will continue to serve as vice president. Iiames will also serve as the district’s Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) student achievement and legislative liaison for 2020.

In other business, board members also approved a short list of annual housekeeping measures, including an alternative tax document tat will be submitted to the county budget commission, and a schedule of dates for board meetings throughout 2020.

Board meetings will be held in room 116 of Miami East High School, at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of every month, except for February. February’s meeting will be held on the third Tuesday of the month.

Also at Monday’s meeting, board members heard a reminder that Miami East Alumni Hall of Fame nominations are due by the end of the month.

“Alumni Hall of Fame applications are due,” district superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold said. “We’ll accept nominations through the 31st of this month.”

Board members also heard an update on the upcoming VikingFest, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the K-8 building. Held annually, the VikingFest festival will feature live entertainment and games, along with food vendors and a silent auction. Admission is free; tickets for games cost 25 cent each or five for $1. Proceeds from Vikingfest help fund student scholarships and school personnel grants.

The board’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 18, in room No. 116 at Miami East High School.