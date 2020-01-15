FOR THE RECORD

From the Milton-Union Schools winter newsletter we find congratulations are in order. For the boys golf team for capturing the league title for only the second time in school history! And for the girls tennis team for securing the SWBL Buckeye League title! Thanks to these student athletes and their coaches for the time and energy you put forth to make these awards possible.

If you live in Union Township or the surrounding area and are looking for fun and interesting things to do this winter, check out the M-U Public Library. The Children’s Winter Reading Program will begin Feb. 1 and runs throughout the month. The theme is “It’s Snow Much Fun to Read.”

Every Tuesday is Tiny Tots at 11 a.m. It is a story and play time for ages birth to 4 years. Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. is Story Hour for 4 and 5 year olds (those who can sit still for one hour). Monday and Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. is Buddy Reading. An adult will sit with a child as they read, helping when needed. And Tuesdays at 3 p.m. is Teen Homework Club, providing a place to study and assistance when needed. Jan. 23 the Cook Book Club will meet. Jan. 25 and Feb. 8 and 22 is Lego Mania. Basics of Crochet will meet on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

For further information about these, or any of their programs, call the library at 698-5515.

Tuesday evening, Jan. 7, at the city council meeting the following people were sworn in as council members: Scott Hearst, Sarah Copp, Chris Horn and Greg Tracy. There is an open seat on council. Interested parties may schedule an interview appointment, or submit a resume through Friday, Jan. 24. City Manager Matt Cline’s office is in the West Milton Municipal Building, 701 S. Miami St. The phone number is 698-4191.

Council recognized retiring Fire Chief Denny Frantz for his 50 years of service. He was chief from January 1989 to the end of 2019.

David Jay was sworn in as the new fire chief. David graduated from M-U in 1979. He recently retired as a civilian employee of the Air Force, at Wright Pat. He and his wife, Dawn, have two grown children, three grandchildren and one on the way. He and Dawn are both very active members of Hoffman United Methodist Church. David has been a member of the West Milton Fire Department for 38 years.

