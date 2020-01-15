Museum display honors Pitsenbarger

A display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force honoring Piqua native William H. Pitsenbarger stands as the “centerpiece” amid the story of men of United States Air Force Pararescue teams, at the museum. The Piqua community is readying for the kickoff of William H. Pitsenbarger week that will center around the release of the film The Last Full Measure to be shown at the Piqua Cinemark Cinema starting on January 24. A special premier night on January 23 will begin with a reception at the Miami Valley Centre Mall and is open to the public. Thanks to a generous donation by Hartzell Propeller, veterans and a guest who wish to see the premier on January 23, may pick up tickets at no charge at the Piqua Board of Education offices on Looney Road, beginning Friday at 8 a.m. Quantites of veteran tickets are limited and avaiable on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today