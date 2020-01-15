Davis named Troy’s development director

TROY — The city of Troy has announced the promotion of Timothy E. Davis to the position of development director effective Monday, Jan. 20.

Davis has been an employee of the city of Troy since January 2004, and has most recently held the position of assistant development director. The development director position became vacant when former development director James A. Dando retired at the end of 2019.

According to a press release from the city, Davis’ background in the areas of property maintenance, planning and zoning operations, and development will assist Troy in maintaining its focus on the economic vitality of the Troy community, which continues to be a top priority for the city.

Davis is a graduate of Troy High School, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Urban Affairs and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Wright State University. Davis is a volunteer with many local clubs and organizations. He was honored by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce when named the 2016 Outstanding Young Man of the Year.

Davis is also a graduate of Leadership Troy and an advisor to the Mayor’s Youth Council.

Davis, his wife Carla, and their four daughters reside in the Troy area.