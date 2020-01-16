University of Dayton Chorale to perform in Troy

TROY — The University of Dayton Chorale is performing in Troy at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15. This nondenominational event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin St., Troy. It is free and open to the public.

The chorale has a rich tradition in vocal music, which has given them the opportunity to travel throughout the U.S. and Europe. Participation in the group requires auditioning.

The chorale is under the direction of Steven Hankle, assistant professor of Choral Music and Music Education at the University of Dayton where he teaches choral music education classes and directs the University Chorale and Choral Union. Dr. Hankle also serves as choral faculty at Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, where he has conducted the staff choir, alumni choir, and vocal ensemble. An active clinician and adjudicator, he has worked with choirs in California, Florida, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Kenya, Africa, and Tijuana, Mexico.

Hankle is an active member of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA), Chorus America, and National Association for Music Educators (NAfME). He has served as the Florida State University ACDA Chapter President and presented his research at the Florida Music Education Association (FMEA), Arizona Music Education Association (AMEA), NAfME, and ACDA conferences. His primary area of interest is the development of choral music education in urban secondary public schools and student engagement through the development of music skills and repertoire in the choral rehearsal.

A native of Chicago, Ill., Hankle received both undergraduate and master degrees in music education and conducting from San Francisco State University and his Ph.D. in choral conducting and music education from Florida State University. Prior to his appointment at the University of Dayton, he served as choral music and music education faculty at Penn State University, and successfully developed a new choral program at Mission High School in San Francisco, Cal.

The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. is sponsoring the concert with the support of many individuals, corporate sponsors and foundations.

Hankle https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_Hankle.jpg Hankle