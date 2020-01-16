Tipp City Council appoints new members

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council held a special meeting Wednesday evening to appoint two new members to the council, Mike Jackson and Kathryn Huffman.

Mayor Joe Gibson congratulated the two new council members, encouraging Jackson and Huffman t engage in discussions and to vote according to their beliefs.

“We had some very good applicants and some folks who really care about their city, as evidenced by the two that we chose,” Gibson said. “Vote your conscience. Vote what you think is right.”

Jackson, a lifelong resident of Tipp City, is a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Air Force after 23 years of service. Jackson was a pilot during the Vietnam War, flying 210 combat missions over southeast Asia as a forward air controller, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, nine Air Medals, and other distinctions.

“I’ve been involved in the community ever since I retired from the Air Force,” Jackson said. “It started with school board.”

Jackson has also served as the executive director of the National Aviation Hall of Fame for 13 years and was later the national chairman and founder of Operation Welcome Home, which organized celebrations to honor Vietnam War veterans on national and regional levels. Jackson has also authored and edited a number of books, including his memoir “Naked in Da Nang,” in 2004.

Jackson said he didn’t run for a council because he previously had a conflict with the council, but that has since changed.

“I didn’t want to do it unless I could do it right,” Jackson said.

Kathryn Huffman, who has lived in Tipp City for nearly 30 years, has recently served on the Tipp City Planning Board.

Huffman said her experience on the Planning Board was interesting but limited in its function.

“Knowing that there was a need for council, I thought it would be a good way to serve,” Huffman said.

Huffman is an attorney with Dysinger & Patry, LLC and is an guardian ad litem, which is an attorney appointed to represent the interests of children during court proceedings. Huffman said she serves the areas Miami, Shelby, and Darke counties.

Huffman has also previously served as associate board member at the Dayton Art Institute and the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, as well as been involved with St. Christopher Parish.

Kathryn Huffman (center) with her husband Steve Huffman (left) as she takes the oath of office being administered by Miami County Municipal Court Sam Huffman (right) after being appointed to the Tipp City Council. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_Tipp-council-Kathryn-Huffman-CMYK.jpg Kathryn Huffman (center) with her husband Steve Huffman (left) as she takes the oath of office being administered by Miami County Municipal Court Sam Huffman (right) after being appointed to the Tipp City Council. Mike Jackson (left) with his wife Karen Jackson (far right) as he takes the oath of office being administered by Miami County Municipal Court Sam Huffman (center) after being appointed to the Tipp City Council. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_Tipp-council-Mike-Jackson-CMYK.jpg Mike Jackson (left) with his wife Karen Jackson (far right) as he takes the oath of office being administered by Miami County Municipal Court Sam Huffman (center) after being appointed to the Tipp City Council.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.