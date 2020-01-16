Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• SOUP SWAP: Winter is the perfect time to warm up with a hot bowl of soup. To celebrate National Soup Month, the Bradford Public Library will be hosting a soup wwap from 1-3 p.m. Come in to sign up and pick up your containers and recipe card. Prepare your soup and bring in the containers provided that day with your recipe card. Participants will be able to choose which soups to take home. You will take home the same amount you brought to swap along with a recipe for all soups brought in. A “soup-er” lunch provided by library staff will be served. Registration is required at 448-2612.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer breakfast at 9 a.m.; billiards at 10 a.m.; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• Order from the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m. Stay for trivia at 7 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Lunch & Learn program.

• CHILI: Chili will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• WALKING: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Walking for Exercise on Fridays at 11 a.m. Start or continue your get-fit journey with a walking workout at the library. Follow a routine on DVD with Leslie Sansone. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• LINE DANCING: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer line dancing from 7-8:30 p.m. for $5 per class. Dan Sturgill is the instructor. Future dates include Jan. 24 and 31. Call 368-3700 or visit abgraham.org for more information.

Saturday

• FISH FRY: Fletcher Fire Department will host a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. at the fire house located at 6535 State Route 589, Fletcher. Meals include coleslaw, applesauce and fries. Adult meals are $9, kids 5-12 is $5 and under 5 is free.

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Participants will perform hands on nature activities, make a craft and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WINTER PLANTS: The Miami County Park District will hold a Wild Winter Plants program from 2-3:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Once the leaves fall trees and other plants become more challenging to identify. Join park naturalist Tom Hissong and venture out into nature to learn the skill of tree and plant identification using characteristics other than leaves and flowers. If you have always wanted to learn how to ID trees and non woody plants this adult program is for you. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GET ORGANIZED: Organizing by the Book will be offered at 2 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. A refreshing look at different styles of organizing — there is not just one right way to get organized. The program will be presented by Olive Wagar of Organized by Olive.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• GOD’S TABLE: God’s Table, a free meal open to the community sponsored by the Women of Westminster, will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua. The menu will include Papa John’s pizza, fresh fruit and desserts.

Sunday

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Klondike Dog Olympics” where dogs and their owners spend a fun filled day in the snow. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs, please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• EARLY BIRDS: The Early Bird Book Club will mee at 10 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library to discuss “Young Jane Young,” by Gabrielle Zevin. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. This group is open to everyone, and no registration is required.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under.

• PRAYER VIGIL: The Miami County Right to Life will offer a prayer vigil to end abortion at 2 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Fr. Mark Hoying will share his testimony about his “After Life Experience.”

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m., as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome.

• DINNER: Ticket sales end today for the Bradford Lions’ barbecue chicken and pork chop dinner scheduled for Jan. 26. Presale tickets are $8 ach are needed as all dinners are carry-out. Tickets may be purchased from both Bradford banks, Littman-Thomas Insurance, or from any Bradford Lions or Lioness members. You may also call Joanne Ferree at (937) 620-7225 or Kathy Myers at (937-448-2667.

Monday

• UNITY MARCH: In honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the public is invited to gather at 9:30 a.m. for a Unity March from downtown Troy (meeting in southwest quadrant by Bakehouse Bread) to the Troy Police Department. Prayer will be led by Pastor Joshua Pierce of Courts of Praise, Troy, over local law enforcement representatives and first responders. The Unity March will then continue onto First United Methodist Church, 110 Franklin St., Troy, for a service. A MLK Commemorative Celebration will begin at 10 a.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Rockney Carter of Zion Baptist Church in Dayton. A song and praise dance presented by the youth from The Father’s House Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, W.Va., also will be part of the day’s events. This year’s theme will be “Beloved Community,” as King envisioned the beloved community as a society based on justice, equal opportunity, and love of one’s fellow human beings. This annual event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Lincoln Community Center office at 335-2715.

• MLK PROGRAM: Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the hospital’s Lower Level Conference Rooms A-D, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The program’s guest speaker will be Shane Carter, executive director of the Lincoln Community Center in Troy. The theme for the presentation is “Integrating the Wisdom of Our Past into Our Future.” The free program will include dessert and is open to the community. For more information, call 440-7642.

• MLK EVENT: The 12th annual Martin Luther King Day Community Celebration hosted by the YWCA with support from Upper Valley Medical Center Premier Health Partners will be from 1-2 p.m. at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua. The event is free and open to the public. The program will focus on “The color of a life jacket means nothing to a person who is drowning” with Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson as the keynote speaker. A reading of “Life Jackets For Us All” by Edison State student Claire Borgerding of Minster also will feature community members. Other local dignitaries will be included in the program. Linda Grimes, MLK Committee member, will facilitate the event. For more information, stop in or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

• TRAVEL TALK: Travel Talk: Vietnam will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join travel enthusiast, Dani Sowers, for a discussion on her extended travel throughout Vietnam.

• MONDAY MATINEE: Relax and enjoy a classic movie, “Footlight Parade” (1933), at 12:30 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. This month enjoy the dynamic duo of Ruby Keeler and Dick Powell. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; strength class as a10:45 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 12:30 p.m.; and Bridge at 12:30 p.m. and Mah Jong will be at 1 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti with meat sauce and Texas toast will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• SCREENING: In observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, at 6:30 p.m. join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for a screening of the PBS Documentary “John Lewis: Get in the Way.” John Lewis, a colleague of Dr. Kings, helped organize the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, played many key roles in the Civil Rights Movement, and was eventually elected to the House of Representatives. For adult or accompanied teens. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

Tuesday

• COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: RT Industries will offer a Coffee & Conversation event from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at 110 Foss Way, Troy. The community is invited to come enjoy coffee, play some board games and enjoy some great conversation. For more information, call CEO Ashley Brocious at 552-3900.

• PAINT NIGHT: Paint Night with Rebecca will be offered from 6-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Paint a winter scene. Limit 12 adults. Must pre-register by calling 773-6753. Priority is given to those who have never taken a Paint Night with Rebecca or have been waitlisted in the past.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; gentle yoga at 10 a.m.; ladies Euchre at 1 p.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction to benefit the Tipp City Community Minded Women. Food will be available from 6-8:30 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase with the auction starting at 7 p.m.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a carry-in.

• PILATES: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays for Pilates. Practice moves that will stabilize and strengthen your core at the library. Yoga Blend is great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

Wednesday

• SHELFIE DAY: Share a photo of your bookshelves or your favorite shelves at the Piqua Public Library. Use #LibraryShelfie and #LibraryShelfiePPL in your posts and staff will be collecting some of their favorites to share with everyone.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Camen Barhorst, a Victim Witness advocate, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer games at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• SHREEDED PORK: Shredded pork sandwiches will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings will be available at 4 p.m. for $4.

• ALES: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff as beer journalist and Certified Cicerone David Nilson talks about the history of Winter Seasonal Ales at 6:30 p.m. Beer tasting will be included, all attendees should be of legal drinking age. This program is free, registration is required. Registration is available online at tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Fried bologna and potato soup will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join staff at Marion’s Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy, for this month’s dine to donate. The event will run from 5-8 p.m. Marion’s Piazza will donate a percentage of the sales to Brukner Nature Center when a flier is presented when ordering. Fliers are available at the Interpretive Building or online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. Money raised will be used to help support the wildlife ambassadors at Brukner Nature Center.

Thursday

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum six. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CONVERT VHS: Do you have VHS tapes filled with precious family memories you can no longer view? Join Stacie Layman at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library as she gives a demonstration of the VHS to DVD converter recently purchased and installed at the library. Patrons will have the opportunity to learn how to work the hardware and software for themselves to convert most VHS tapes into a digital format to be stored on a USB flashdrive, or burned onto a compact disc. This valuable tool can help you preserve and share your treasured memories. Sign-ups are appreciated by stopping in or calling 448-2612 so material can be provided.

• LECTURE SERIES: Bill Albers returns to the WACO Lecture Series with a World War II themed lecture. This presentation will begin at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture describes the lives of the airmen who served in the Heavy Bomber Groups over Europe from the time they enlisted, the selection processes and training until they came home. It covers their combat responsibilities and bravery while flying missions over enemy territory not knowing if they would survive. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public, and are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. Donations to the WACO Air Museum are accepted. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors have a board meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon. Hoop fitness will be at 2:30 p.m.

• TACO SALAD: Come in for taco salad, serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BAD ART: No Talent for art? No problem. Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for the second annual Bad Art Night. Unleash your inner awful artist and stand out from the pack for your chance to win a prize. For adults. All supplies provided. Registration required and available at tmcpl.org or call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• DISCOVER: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff at 1:30 or 4 p.m. for an exploration of books through stories and activities. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades 1-5. A snack is provided at each meeting. No registration is required.

• STORIES AND PLAY: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. this winter beginning today through Feb. 27. Come enjoy stories and playtime with various books and toys each week. This is an opportunity for children and their caregivers to socialize and play. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, please call 339-0502, Ext. 123. This program is taking the place of Mornings in Motions during the colder months.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Thursdays at 9 a.m. Get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• CLASS LUNCH: The class of 1961 Piqua Central High School will be at 11:30 a.m. at River Rock Bar and Grille. Guests will order from the menu..

Jan. 24

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at 7 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; and have a Lunch & Learn with Brukner.

• STROGANOFF: Beef stroganoff dinner will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Taste of Elegance program and birthday celebration.

• STEAK: A New York Strip steak will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• WALKING: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Walking for Exercise on Fridays at 11 a.m. Start or continue your get-fit journey with a walking workout at the library. Follow a routine on DVD with Leslie Sansone. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• LINE DANCING: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer line dancing from 7-8:30 p.m. for $5 per class. Dan Sturgill is the instructor. A future date is Jan. 31. Call 368-3700 or visit abgraham.org for more information.

