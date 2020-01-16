Anti-human trafficking event upcoming

TIPP CITY — It is estimated 1,078 Ohio children fall victim to human trafficking yearly, and another 3,016 children are at-risk.

The Southwest Ohio Anti-Human Trafficking Community Awareness event will discuss this topic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Tipp Center on 855 N. 3rd St. Tipp City.

“As a Darke Countian, I would be naive to say this doesn’t affect my rural community. Human trafficking is not limited to the big cities, it touches small communities as well. We must not bury our heads in the sand, but help prevent this atrocity!” said Caitlin Miller of Miller Flowers.

Haley Garber of Beauty By Haley Garber, joins Miller in hosting the Southwest Ohio Anti-Human Trafficking Community Awareness event to offer training to the community.

“Nearly all of us have heard of human trafficking by now and the horror that it is, but often we don’t know what to do about it or even fully understand what it is. By taking time out of one day to learn and connect with other people who also are actively fighting this we set ourselves up for a future of prevention and safety,” Garber said. “Knowing the facts helps us protect those we love and keep our communities safe.”

This event is to equip and train professionals, parents, and youth to recognize the signs of trafficking. It will include a representative from She Has A Name of Columbus. This is a community of abolitionists that exists to fight human trafficking through education, collaboration, and survivor care. For more information on the organization, visit https://shehasaname.org/.

Stephanie Rollins is the prevention education coordinator at Gracehaven House. Gracehaven is Ohio’s only faith-based safe house near Columbus, working with rescued girls under 18. For more information, visit www.gracehaven.me.

Brandi Schindler of Dayton, director of Child Internet Safety for Human Trafficking Essentials, LLC, will focus on social media safety.

This event is free and open to the public. Child care and refreshments will be provided. For a complete list of sessions and to make are reservation, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/482054879088207/.