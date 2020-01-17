Drug search warrant executed in Piqua

PIQUA — Piqua police executed a search warrant Friday morning at 424 West High Street in Piqua.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said the warrant was drug-related. The combined Piqua/Sidney Tactic al Response Team was utilized for the entry and initial search.

Grove said 12 people were found in the house at the time the search warrant was received. Some of those were arrested at the scene. Charges and names have not yet been released.

Police are still on the scene collecting evidence.

The Miami Valley Today is working to obtain more information and will continue to update this story.