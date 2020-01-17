Piqua PD shuts down possible meth lab

PIQUA — A suspected meth lab was taken down by Piqua police during the service of a search warrant on Friday morning.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said that the Piqua/Sidney combined Tactical Response Team, along with officers and detectives from the Piqua and Sidney police departments, executed a “narcotics search warrant” at 424 West High Street around 8:45 a.m.

“We located 12 individuals inside this house,” said Grove. “And during the course of the investigation and searching inside, we found what is possibly chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamines.”

Once the possible meth lab materials were discovered, Grove said that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was contacted to assist in positively identifying if it is a meth lab and also to help handle cleanup of the toxic substances.

Multiple individuals who were located, and apparently living, in the single-family home were taken into custody by Piqua police.

Grove said that the Piqua Health Department was also brought in to the situation. Due to the chemicals involved and other potential health hazards at the address, the home will likely be condemned.

BCI investigators completed their work at the scene around 4:15 p.m.

The 400 block of West High Street was closed for several hours while investigators completed their work. Due to the toxic nature of chemicals typically used in the manufacture of methamphetamines, the Piqua Fire Department responded to the scene with an engine and medic unit.

Among those facing charges is Daniel Lee Sampson, 35, who was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, and drug possession. Jamie Arnold, age unknown, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Gary Lee Sullenberger, Jr., 34, faces a single count of drug possession. Kelsea Lynn Noble, 24, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant.

With the exception of Arnold, all are incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators from Ohio BCI remove evidence from a home at 424 West High Street in Piqua on Friday afternoon following the execution of a drug-related search warrant. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_011720mju_ppd_methlab1-4.jpg Investigators from Ohio BCI remove evidence from a home at 424 West High Street in Piqua on Friday afternoon following the execution of a drug-related search warrant. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_MU2_3202-4.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_MU2_3210-4.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_MU2_3212-4.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_MU2_3240-4.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Noble https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_Kelsea-Lynn-Noble.jpg Noble Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Sullenberger https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_Gary-Lee-Sullenberger.jpg Sullenberger Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Sampson https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_Daniel-Lee-Sampson.jpg Sampson Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery Miami Valley Today

Reach Mike Ullery at 937-308-1265 ©2020 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

Reach Mike Ullery at 937-308-1265

©2020 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.