Area briefs

Powell offers community conversation

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) announces that she will host a Community Conversations with Rep. Powell in Troy from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The event gives individuals the chance at a question and answer session with the representative while enjoying coffee and cake provided.

“I am looking forward to the chance to have some great conversations with my friends and constituents regarding issues that are affecting our district,” Powell said. “I’ll be sharing an update of what is going on in Columbus, and I hope to hear from many of you about what the needs are in our community right now.”

Powell is currently serving her first term as a state representative. She represents the 80th Ohio House District, which encompasses Miami County and a portion of Darke County.

For more information, contact Rep Powell’s office at (614) 466-8114 or Rep80@ohiohouse.gov

Learn long-term care options

TIPP CITY — Tipp-Monroe Community Service is offering a class at from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 the Tipp City Public Librar that teaches the rights and options regarding long-term care, nursing home and at-home care and Medicaid qualifications for coverage.

Find out how to protect your assets and how to navigate the Medicaid application process including the uses of powers of attorney, guardianships, trusts and spend down techniques. The instructor is attorney Joseph A. Downing.

There is no charge for this class, but registration is required at tmcomservices.org.

Evening Dessert event set

PIQUA — The YWCA Evening Dessert will be celebrating Winans’ “rich” history and unveiling the 2020 travel plans at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Winans Director of External Operations Steve Capps will share the history of the chocolate and coffee industry of Winans.

“We are excited to have Steve join us for this fun evening,” said Jenny Stewart, membership committee chairperson. “The YWCA and Winans have been staples in the community for many years and Steve will share the roots of the family-owned and operated business with us.”

YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker will also share the day trips for 2020.

Reservations are due on Monday, Jan. 27. For more information or to make a reservation, call the YWCA at 773-6626.

Cost for the Evening Dessert is $5 per person, which is payable at the door. Membership is not required. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

YMCA offers SNL event

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Jan. 25 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and our Bounce House. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 440-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.