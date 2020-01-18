Tippecanoe announces Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe High School Athletic Department is proud to announce the third class of the Tippecanoe Athletic Hall of Fame. Six individuals will be honored and inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 7.

There will be a reception to welcome the inductees, their guests, and all Hall of Fame members, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Tippecanoe High School.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., a program will be held in the Center for Performing Arts. The inductees and their presenters will have the opportunity to speak. This portion of the evening will conclude at 6:45 p.m.

The formal induction takes place between the JV and Varsity basketball games in the gymnasium.

Tippecanoe High School Athletic Director Kregg Creamer said, “We hope that all members of the first two induction classes will be able to join us in welcoming our newest members and celebrating this prestigious recognition.”

The Hall of Fame was established to identify and honor, in a permanent manner, individuals who exhibited high ethical standards and integrity while achieving excellence in high school athletics, as well as others who have distinguished themselves by virtue of exemplary contributions to the advancement of interscholastic athletics at Tippecanoe.

The 2019 Hall of Fame Athlete inductees are:

• Charles Elliott, class of 1964 — Football, Wrestling, Track & Field

• Kim Sevitts, class of 1973 — Football, Basketball, Baseball, Track & Field

• Steve Barhorst, class of 1992 — Baseball

• Melanie Grim Clark, class of 2004 — Cross Country and Track & Field

• Jessica Locker Roseberry, class of 2006 — Softball.