Tipp’s An Art Affair set for Feb. 1

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council’s fine arts and fine crafts show — An Art Affair — will host local artists and fine craft persons from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Tipp City Lutheran Church’s Community Room, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City.

There will be a large range of artistic genres included in the event, along with a a free raffle and food available for purchase prepared by local food truck Pa’s Pork.

Featured artists will include:

• Wood and leather artists: James Blair, Rick Brown, Andy Fischer, Cheryl Gustafson and Barry Todd

• Jewelry artists: James Blair, Rick Brown, Alicia Rubin, Karen Farrell Skirha and Nichole Swani

• Fiber artists: Lucy Chapman and Angela Marion

• Metal artist: Brenda Carl

• Glass, pottery, and cement artists: Heather Bryslan, David and Lisa Dault, Sam Grillmeier, Mojgan Samadar, Sue Shira and Dennis Walker

• Visual artists: Donna Pierce Clark, Monte Ellson, Andy Fischer, Michael Glass, Cathy Pearson, George Stum, Logan Rogers, Steve and Darsie Wohler, Sonnie Woodworth, The 4th St. Artists, and We Care Arts

• Literary artist: Greg Enslen and Meaghan Fisher

• Culinary Artist: Pa’s Pork

Admission is free and the venue is handicapped accessible with parking behind the church off Walnut Street.