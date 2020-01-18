Eight fatals reported in final quarter of 2019

TROY — Miami County Public Health’s Safe Communities Coalition reported eight fatal crashes in Miami County during the quarter of Oct. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019.

This is up from the same quarter in 2018 and more than any of the previous quarters for 2019. Miami County is up to 15 fatal crashes from Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019.

Miami County Public Health’s Safe Communities Coalition tracks traffic fatalities in an effort to create programs to reduce these numbers. The coalition’s mission is to educate the public about the consequences of dangerous driving behaviors such as drinking and driving, reckless driving, distracted driving, not wearing a seat belt, and not wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle. The purpose of this quarterly fatality update is to keep the public informed about common driving behaviors that cause fatal crashes, as well as educate the community on how to be safe drivers.

Contributing circumstances in these crashes included 1. under the influence, 1. parked illegally on roadway, 2. failure to yields, 2. not wearing a seat belt, and 2. involved running a red light. These deaths were all avoidable.

Winter is here and with that comes opportunities for hazardous road conditions. Drivers need to extra cautions this time of year and pay attention to their surroundings.

The Safe Communities Coalition and local law enforcement will continue efforts to decrease fatalities.

For more information about the Safe Communities Coalition, contact the Safe Communities Coordinator at vhenry@miamicountyhealth.net.