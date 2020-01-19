Princesses can have a ball

As we move on in the new year, the Covington social calendar heats up, all while the weather is still ice cold. Or it’s rainy and unseasonably warm, who knows. But the Covington calendar will be hot either way. The first event upcoming takes place in a couple weeks, on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting their Sixth annual Princess Ball. This year, both of the princesses from the movie “Frozen” will be making appearances, so each little girl in attendance will have the chance to meet both Elsa and Ana, and have their picture made with each sister of “Frozen” royalty. No stepping back from their royal duties by these princesses! The first 200 young ladies will also receive their very own wrist corsage, among many other surprises. Light refreshments will be served, and all little girls from area communities, with their dad, uncle, grandpa, or other male caretaker are invited.

Please note a change of venue for the sixth annual ball. Due to increased attendance, the Princess Ball this year will be held at the Fields of Grace Worship Center, and the hours will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Fields of Grace is located at 326 E. Troy Pike (State Route 41) at the edge of Covington. There is a small $10 per family admittance cost. Gentlemen are invited to bring out their little princesses for a magical evening of dancing and fun. For more info, contact Fields of Grace Worship Center Tuesday-Thursday during normal business hours at 573-4282, check them out on Facebook, or visit fieldsofgrace.org.

Over at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, the STEAMers are pushing ahead. On the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, J.R. Clarke presents a homeschooling program and instruction in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math (thus the name, STEAM). The first session of 2020 will be held next Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 12:30-2 p.m., and may be divided into groups, if necessary. Retired Covington educator Laurie Deubner, who is also on the Miami County Park District staff and a science “guru,” and James Courts, who holds a degree in engineering and is a STEAM aficionado will be heading up the instruction. Kids and their parents can look forward to a lot of fun, excitement and discovery. Please sign up your child in advance, so that appropriate materials may be ordered for each session. Call the library at 473-2226 to sign up.

Also at J.R. Clarke, looking forward to February 2020, the library will be offering a second exercise class for yoga participants, with additional varied workouts employed. Stay tuned for a new way to tune up in the new year.

January 2020 marks the second annual celebration of Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Didn’t know there was such a thing? Want to learn more? Well, just keep reading! The Community Blood Center, which covers our region, would like to celebrate all blood donor heroes this month, and will be extending their limited edition commemorative t-shirt, to ensure that all eligible donors have the chance to receive this special gift. Register to give blood between now and Feb. 29 to be a part of the awareness campaign that promotes blood donation, and honors blood donors for saving lives.

You can register and donate at the next Covington community blood drive in a few weeks, on Monday, Feb. 17. Hours are 1-7 p.m., and as always, will be held at the Covington Eagles No. 3998 Hall at 715 E. Broadway. I know some of the faithful readers of this column do not live in the immediate Covington area. So if that is the case, look up your local drive at www.donortime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE. Appointments for any blood drive are encouraged, but not required. Appointments just help the Community Blood Center plan to have enough staffing and resources at each blood drive. There are many opportunities to donate now at our Covington drives, with whole blood, plasma, or platelets. Let’s face it, you’re probably bored at home this winter during the bad weather. So get out of the house, give blood, and help save a life this winter. That would be a worthwhile trip.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

