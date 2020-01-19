Rep. Jena Powell visits Riverside

TROY — State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum), paid a visit to the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, on Friday, Jan. 17. Powell spent time with Riverside Superintendent Brian Green, Community Awareness & Opportunities Director Melissa Nichols and Erich Bittner, Director of Government Relations with the Ohio Association of County Boards.

Topics discussed during the visit ranged from the wage increase in for direct support professionals who serve people with disabilities, to services for children working to reach developmental milestones and community employment for adults with disabilities.

“We were honored to have some time with Rep. Powell to discuss issues important to the people and families we serve,” Green said. “We enjoy hosting elected officials to keep them informed of issues facing our system and look forward to hosting more elected officials in the future.”

The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, known locally as Riverside, serves approximately 1,000 people of all ages in Miami County. Riverside’s mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities to live, work and play as full members of our community.

For more information about Riverside, visit riversidedd.org or call (937) 440-3000.