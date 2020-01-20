Troy Council reviews property issues

TROY — Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall due to the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday.

The meeting includes the introduction a new firefighter/paramedic Dakota Brown, who started Jan. 6.

A presentation about the Troy Rec Center will be provided by executive director Kelly Snyder.

The following resolutions are on the agenda:

• R-2-2020 Amend Sanitary Sewer Agreement with Miami County — first reading.

The amendment is in regards to move the Heritage Village at Troy Country Club subdivision from county to city rates due to the area being annexed into the city of Troy.

• R-3-2020 Authorize bidding fireworks show, $36,000 per year for up to three years. The city will seek funding from grants as well as funding from Concord and Staunton townships to offset the costs — first reading.

• R-4-2020 Troy Schools-Harshbarger-Rocco Annexation, 43.491 acres from Concord Twp. — emergency first reading.

Statement of services.

• R-5-2020 Troy Schools-Harshbarger-Rocco Annexation, 43.491 acres from Concord Twp. — emergency first reading.

Buffering statement.

• R-6-2020 Troy Schools-Harshbarger-Rocco Annexation, 43.491 acres from Concord Twp. — emergency first reading.

Consent.

The following ordinances are on the agenda:

• O-2-2020 Release mortgage lien for paid off loan for 217 Public Square SE, owned by William and Mary Boss — Emergency first reading. The loan was obtained in 2003 for repairs of the building.

• O-3-2020 Street Name Change, part of Piqua-Troy Road to North Market Street — first reading.

Ordinance to extend the North Market Street name from the intersection of Troy-Urbana Road to Loxley Lane. No existing addresses will need to be changed.

• O-4-2020 Notwithstanding legislation, permit fire pits and overnight camping in Troy Community Park for Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure from June 24-27, 2020 — first reading.

• O-5-2020 Final acceptance of the Heilers Annexation, 21.8232 Acres from Concord Twp. — first reading.

In other news:

• Josh Beaty was appointed as a new Troy Police officer on Jan. 6.

• Aubrey Hall resigned as a city management analyst on Jan. 16. She was employed by the city since June 2015.

• Tim Davis was appointed as the director of Troy Development on Jan. 20.

• During the month of December, Troy Fire Department transported three patients to Dayton Children’s; 182 to Troy Kettering Hospital; 114 to Upper Valley Medical Center; one to Kettering Hospital and 110 refusals.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

